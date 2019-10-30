Saturday, Nov. 2
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m.
• Fremont Housing Authority, community room, 200 W. Spring St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Public hearing.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m. Special meeting and public hearing.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County Board, library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Angola Plan Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Department head meetings, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport Board, airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Hudson Plan Commission, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
