Six people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday.
• Blaide T. Ferguson, 26, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Naaron B. Ketcham, 30, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 3800 block of Old 27 on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Ashley J. Mondello, 33, of the 3800 block of East C.R. 500N, Fremont, arrested at the jail alleging felony contempt of court.
• Tanika M. Shaw, 33, of the 5600 block of East Division Road, arrested on Interstate 69 at Baker Road, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and probation violation and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia and on warrants alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and possession of a controlled substance.
• Penny A. Smeltzley, 53, of the 8000 block of Flutter Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Steven M. Wilkins, 55, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
