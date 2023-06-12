ANGOLA — Sit back and be amazed, Angola’s Got Talent returns on Saturday.
Held once again at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, the third annual event will take place at 6 p.m. The night showcases 18 talented adults and youth that either live or work in Steuben County.
The competition is hosted by Cahoots Coffee Cafe and is an annual fundraiser for the local non-profit. Each year, the money raised goes directly to supporting their mission: to provide a safe and non-threatening environment for enrichment and socialization of youth.
“I think sometimes that also is a misconception that adults can’t come, but we need adults to help foster that environment,” said Merceides Winright of Cahoots Coffee Cafe.
There are 16 total acts that will take the stage with a variety of talents, including seven in the adult category and nine youth (17 and younger). Singers, duos, magicians and dancers will look to amaze the crowd while competing for cash prizes including $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
This year’s event will welcome familiar faces and a returning opportunity. One lucky contestant will receive the People’s Choice Award, determined from the monetary amounts placed in each performers’ designated jar. Be sure to bring cash and some spare change to vote.
John Claudy, the 2022 Angola’s Got Talent adult winner, will have a featured performance at the 2023 event as well. The competition’s panel of judges is remaining the same from the previous two years and includes Steuben County Tourism Bureau’s Executive Director June Julien, Jeri Mow, George Gilbert and Rebecca Thompson, a Metropolitan School District of Steuben County music teacher.
For Cahoots, Angola’s Got Talent means more than one spectacular night, it’s about continuing their mission year-round.
“It goes towards things like our open mic nights,” Winright said. “It goes towards backyard bashes, which our youth council hosts and holds … it goes towards the food for that and some decorations for that. Cafe operations, we provide an art cabinet and pool tables and cleanings and things like that.”
The coffee shop can also be supported through volunteering, donating and shopping through Amazon Smile.
In addition to an area for socialization, Cahoots invites youth and adults to use the space for mentoring, learning, teaching, hanging out and participating in the non-profits various events.
“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” Winright said.
Angola’s Got Talent 2023 contestants include Rob and Raigyn Dobson, Abigail Adamson, Kevin Doe, Noah Priddy, David Claudy, Ashley Zulch, John Stevens, Kiersen Crowl and Genesis Munoz, Cruz Everage, Camry Everage, Emagene Harrington, Ivy Whitmer, Ashton Radcliff, Kailyn Peet, Kailey Tirador and Caroline Cox.
To learn more about each performer, visit Cahoots’ Facebook page at Cahoots Coffee Cafe.
Both VIP and standard tickets are available for purchase online, with a processing fee, and at the door.
“With VIP tickets, you’re going to get to come in a little early and sit up closer to the stage,” Winright said.
Tickets cost $5 for youth and $10 for adults, reserve a seat by going to angolasgottalent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.