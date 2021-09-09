FREMONT — On the night of Sept. 11, 2001, Steuben County came together in prayer for those lost in the attacks on America and a country that was grieving heavily.
With the 20th anniversary looming, Pastor Tracey Zimmerman of Fremont United Methodist Church decided the community should come together in prayer once more.
"This year as the date approached my heart became filled with the desire to worship and remember," said Zimmerman, who also serves as pastor at Nevada Mills United Methodist Church. "I keep praying and pondering."
So Zimmerman decided a community prayer service was in order for the anniversary.
"I contacted some of the pastors I personally know in Fremont and invited them to join me. They loved the idea of remembering and worshipping for the 20th anniversary of 9/11," Zimmerman said.
The service will be held on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at the Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 N. Tolford St.
Pastor Josh Hawkins of Fremont Community Church will be leading the service in music. Pastors Jon Bruney of Zion Missionary Chruch and Scott Saltsman of Zion Missionary Church will be presenting the message. Zimmerman will host and lead the service in prayer.
The service is open to the public.
