ANGOLA — People may start filing their candidacies for school board seats in all districts serving Steuben County on Wednesday.
Filing closes on Friday, Aug. 21, for races that will be put before voters on Nov. 3. Candidates file for the election in the Steuben County Clerk's office in the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square.
Here are the seats up for election this year and their current office holders:
Fremont Community Schools
District 1 — Two seats currently held by Laura McLatcher and Marty McNeal.
District 2 — One seat, currently held by Jena Stuckey.
Hamilton Community Schools
District 2 — One seat held by Jamy Merritt.
At-large — Seat held by Jeremy Hill.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
District 1 — Seat held by Case Gilbert.
District 2 — Seat held by Marilyn Hill.
District 3 — Seat held by Leann Boots.
At-large — Currently held by Cory Archbold.
Prairie Heights
Springfield Township — Seat held by Mike Howe.
Salem Township — Seat held by James Courtright.
Jackson Township — Seat held by Bob Ledgerwood.
The school races will share the ballot with races on the county, state and federal level, including that for president of the United States. The Republican Party will also be electing precinct committeemen this election.
