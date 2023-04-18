ANGOLA — The city plans to start participating in the “Make My Move” program with a $64,500 grant from Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said a press release.
Angola is now looking for donations to put together a "Welcome" package to help familiarize the prospective residents with what Angola has to offer.
“It could be as simple as a free item specific to your store, a discount coupon, one free hair cut or even a free membership for a month,” reads the press release.
“Make My Move” is a relocation assistance program to entice out-of-state remote workers to Indiana and specifically to Angola. For the next 12 months the city will participate in the program with a goal to find six remote workers to relocate.
“We are prioritizing those individuals with a spouse and children,” reads the press release.
The city said that it is now working to put together a package beyond the $5,000 cash for relocation.
The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. has offered the prospective newcomers a year membership to their new co-workspace. Other benefits may include golf or YMCA memberships.
Offering relocation bonuses in addition to $5,000 cash stipend is a traditional practice for communities participating in “Make My Move” program.
Noblesville, Hamilton County, offered to their participants of the program unlimited membership to their coworking space at $3,000 of value, exclusive one-year membership to Noblesville Chamber, and VIP concert experience at a local music center.
In addition, the relocatees got unlimited golf membership of $1,400 of value, Noblesville Parks pass, coffee with the mayor, $500 health and wellness Stipend, Community Connection Consultation, Dine Around Town Package, Noblesville Aquatics Center Season Pass, and other relocation services.
Kosciusko County suggested that their $5,000 relocation stipend can also be used toward a mortgage rate reduction. They also came up with Grace College Athletics Pass, VIP seats for their summer concert series, ice rink pass and a discount for a coworking space downtown.
Logansport, Cass County, came up with a free art class, beer lessons, free leadership academy, free meals at the local restaurants and wine tasting, as well as seasonal golf passes.
For more information on the program, please visit the program official website at https://www.makemymove.com/how-it-works. To donate and for any other inquiries, contact Angola Community Coordinator Mackenzie Bird at 665-7065 or mbird@angolain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.