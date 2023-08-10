ANGOLA — Steven Curtis Chapman, the most awarded artist in Christian music history, will bring his music to the stage of Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 10.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening one hour prior.
Tickets, which range from $35-$60, go on sale beginning today, at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
In a career that has spanned more than three decades, Steven Curtis Chapman has earned 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards and an American Music Award. He has 49 No. 1 singles and has sold more than 11 million albums, with ten RIAA-Certified Gold or Platinum albums to his credit.
In his career, he has collaborated with and had his songs recorded by other renowned artists in the Christian music world, including BeBe Winans, CeCe Winans, Amy Grant, Casting Crowns, Mercy Me and Geoff Moore. His songs of hope have also crossed genres, seeing collaborations with Billy Dean, Glenn Campbell, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley and Lauren Alaina.
In 2017, Chapman also became a best-selling author with his memoir “Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story.”
His new album, Still, is filled with entirely fresh, life-giving songs for the masses. The album includes the title track, “Don’t Lose Heart,” “I’m Alive,” and many more.
He received the BMI Icon Award in June 2022, becoming the first Christian music songwriter to receive the honor and joining an elite list that includes Barry Manilow, Brian Wilson, Carole King, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Sting.
Along with touring the world, Steven Curtis Chapman has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS Sunday Morning and This Morning, CNN, MSNBC, 60 Minutes, E! Entertainment, The Today Show, Fox & Friends, and The Tonight Show, among others, along with appearing in the pages of People Magazine, Billboard, Parents Magazine and more. As a vocal supporter of adoption, Chapman along with his wife Mary Beth founded Show Hope in 2003, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the hope of a family to orphans.
For more information about the concert and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
