FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power awarded more than $187,000 in Economic Impact Grants in 2019 to assist in the growth and development of Hoosier communities it serves, including Hamilton and Steuben County.
This is the second consecutive year I&M has awarded Economic Impact Grants for defined programs that aim to attract businesses, grow local economies and create jobs.
Grants went to communities and economic development organizations in the three areas of Indiana that I&M serves: Northeast Indiana, Michiana and East Central Indiana.
“Indiana is a great place to live, work and operate businesses, and I&M wants to do its part to continue and build on the economic successes of the communities and areas we serve,” said Toby Thomas, I&M President and Chief Operating Officer. “These grants are wide-ranging, but they all have the common goal of supporting local initiatives to make our communities even stronger.”
Grants are going to programs that help develop, attract and keep talented employees. They help communities work together to build stronger regions. They give communities tools to sharpen their focus on housing and infrastructure. They help inform potential employers and employees of the many advantages of working and doing business in I&M’s service area. Great results require great planning, and these grants assist with this all-important process.
Here is a look at grants that impact the Steuben County area:
• Town of Hamilton and Steuben County: Steuben County is known for its lake communities but needs more “workforce housing” — affordable housing within reasonable proximity to local industry and employers. I&M helped finance a study to examine future housing needs in Hamilton and other Steuben communities and to identify parcels ripe for residential development. This is a project that's been ongoing and spearheaded by the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. I&M serves customers in an area that surrounds Hamilton and heads north, nearly reaching U.S. 20, and east toward the Ohio border.
• Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership: Food and agriculture processing is a core industry for Northeast Indiana, serving as a key part of the economy and carrying potential for much growth. I&M contributed to the cost of a study by the Columbus, Ohio, research firm TEConomy Partners, to analyze new developments in areas such as vertical farming and agbiosciences, and to determine ways that leaders, organizations and businesses in Northeast Indiana can work together to maximize the growth of the industry.
