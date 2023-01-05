ANGOLA — Little Chef’s Pancake House has reopened as Sofia’s Kitchen and in a new space in Angola.
Little Chef was formerly located at 825 N. Wayne St. and moved to 1450 N. Wayne St., the former Bob Evan’s space.
The store opened on Thursday morning and immediately started to serve its first customers. The need for a move was conditioned by business expansion.
“We were growing a little bit out of that location, so we needed more space for the customers,” said manager Nancy Navarro.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, who showed up for the opening, said that the city was pleased to have the owners of former Little Chef’s Pancake House moving to their new location. The mayor said that he noticed the need for expansion of this business too, as a lot of times the old place was filled to capacity.
“The nice thing about it is that it’s a known quality,” said Hickman. “People know that their food is good.”
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony Navarro said tgrowing the business has always been the dream of her husband and owner of the diner, Pedro Castillo-Montano.
“This is a big step for one of the dreams that Pedro has had since he was a very young teenager wanting to open a restaurant for his family,” said Navarro.
She said that the move was proof of his conviction that no matter where you come from, through hard work, dedication and putting in a little bit of effort, no matter how hard it is, anybody can make their dreams come true.
“I know it’s very difficult to get up at four o’clock in the morning and follow your dreams,” said Navarro.
Navarro said their dream started to come true by accident when one of her husband’s friends told him about their old building being up for lease, and they then went to see it and decided on the same instant to go ahead and figure out how to start leasing it.
That location has now been closed since Dec. 31, and all the variety of food previously offered there, such as all-day breakfasts and lunches that included pancakes, omelets, skillets, waffles, crepes, and French toast, will now be offered at Sofia’s Kitchen, and with time the staff is planning on adding more menu items.
Navarro said that the name for the new place was meant to honor her husband’s mother, who had a huge impact on Castillo-Montano and how he came to like working in the kitchen.
“He decided to honor her,” said Navarro.
JICI owner Ken Wilson, building owner, said they decided to lease it to Sofia’s Kitchen because they wanted to make sure that it was a local entity, so that they could be part of the community.
“I felt that that was a great fit, and we were able to help them out,” said Wilson.
Hickman said that it was nice that Navarro mentioned the place being her husband’ dream, as it also coincided with the Angola model of being a community where its members were working together to make dreams a reality.
“The city’s model is working together to make dreams a reality,” said Hickman. “Thank you for your investment and your faith in our community, and we wish you nothing but the best.”
