ANGOLA — A Steuben County Special Olympics standout is going the next mile.
Nicole Schieber of Angola, who is attending the Athlete Leadership Program at Butler University, organized the Steuben County Special Olympics 5K walk/run.
The event — which raises funds for adult and youth Special Olympics athletes in Steuben County — starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Commons Park.
Preregistration is required at bit.ly/31pEnx9 by Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets cost $35 and include a T-shirt.
Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
Scheiber encouraged local individuals and businesses to sponsor the event. All the proceeds will go to Steuben County Special Olympics, which is gearing up for bowling and track. Among the other local pursuits are volleyball in conjunction with Team Pineapple, basketball and an annual Polar Plunge in Fort Wayne.
Schieber took the plunge last year.
"I went in that 4 feet of water in January," Schieber said with a smile. "It's very fun."
An official advocate for Steuben County Special Olympics, Schieber is an athlete but she is also a volunteer and a leader.
"I have to respect everybody," she said. "The athletes are following me, will do what I do."
Its a responsibility but Schieber, whose mother Penny Burlew has a long volunteer history with Steuben County Special Olympics, enjoys it.
"You just have fun with the athletes," said Schieber, a 2008 Angola High School graduate.
In addition to ALPS at Butler University the past several years, she has done speaking engagements to promote Special Olympics in the community.
"I'm trying to go to the churches and spread the word," said Schieber.
Organizing the 5K was part of her ALPS education. Along with her mother, Schieber works closely with Steuben County Special Olympics mentor and treasurer Annie Torrey and Coordinator Jan Wilson.
Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that uses sport, health, education and leadership programs to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.
Founded in 1969 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Special Olympics Indiana has grown to more than 16,000 athletes and unified partners in virtually every county throughout the state. With the support of nearly 10,000 coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics Indiana provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in more than 20 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the participants.
