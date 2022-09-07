ANGOLA — Angola Mayor Richard Hickman presented 2023 Budget at the Common Council meeting Tuesday.
Budget discussion is scheduled to start next week, and the budget should be adopted not later than Nov. 1.
“Because of best practices, hard work and some good old common sense the City of Angola is in great financial shape. While at the same time we have been able move projects along to help create a better quality of life for our citizens and a safer city,” said Hickman.
The proposed 2023 budget amounts to $22,746,600, and this constitutes a 4.1% increase over the 2022 budget. The maximum tax levy will increase from $5,985,395 to $6,284,664, and the city's assessed valuation will raise from $506,554,976 to $577,142,124, which constitutes a 13.9% increase.
The city tax rate is, on the contrary, going to drop from $1.812 per $100 of assessed valuation this year to $1.0889 in 2023, which means a 7.8% decrease in the tax rate.
Hickman said some public works projects are planned for the next year, and although these projects are not “pretty,” they are essential for the safety and well-being of the community.
These essential public work projects lie in three areas — the streets, water and wastewater management. In the city subsection the projects among others include reconstruction portions of South West Street, Pleasant, Woodard and Saginaw streets and North Wayne Street sidewalk engineering.
From the side of the water utilities management the improvements planned for the next budget cycle include among others North Wayne Street water main replacement engineering, treatment plant improvements, and two well replacements.
Most of the 2023 budget projects lie in wastewater management. Wastewater projects among others include Public Square sanitary and storm sewer separation, Easton Place lift station elimination and treatment plant clarifier improvements.
Some of the most significant expenditure cuts in the budget projects concern the mayor’s office with a decrease from $318,600 in the previous year to $221,800 for 2023; the building safety budget that was decreased from $174,200 in 2022 to the estimate of $130,600 next year; and local Major Moves construction decreased from $250,000 to $200,000.
Some of the noticeable expenditure increases concern information technology financing, which raised from $483,015 last year to $636,700 this year; and municipal building maintenance that increased from $191,639 to $292,600.
The local public safety income tax and coronavirus fiscal recovery is going to soar from $690,800 to $1,234,000 and $450,000 to $1,528,900 respectively, and economic development and planning expenditure will rise from $294,427 to $611,300.
Hickman stressed the work of the new Director of Planning and Development Jennifer Barclay, who is responsible for city housing development that can help facilitate filling 900 jobs available in the county. For that the council also approved another planner hiring.
“Our biggest problem is the lack of housing in our city and county so that they (the people) can live here and work here,” Hickman said.
He further noted that the upcoming budget is balanced and diverse, and the city plans to engage in many different projects to make the lives of residents better, help the city more attractive for the tourists coming to Steuben County and support ever-growing Trine University and help its students to feel comfortable and welcome in the city.
Budget preparation work began in July, and a Common Council budget work session is planned for next week.
Budget public hearings are planned for the first half of October with the Nov. 1 as the last date for budget adoption. Department of Local Government Finance certifies the budget, tax rates and tax levies by the end of the year.
