ANGOLA — The Steuben Art Scene is starting art classes this fall thanks to a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Starting this August the The Scene will begin offering classes for different styles and mediums.
The hope is to offer 10 classes throughout the year for different interests. They will be connecting with professionals to form classes; at least four of the classes will be for children under 18.
“The Steuben Art Scene (The Scene) provides artistic opportunities for everyone through exhibits, classes, lectures, and special events. The Scene is a hub for resources to bring established and/or aspiring artists together with an environment equipped to support creativity,” said Vicki Thompson, a founder and president of the Steuben Art Scene.
The Scene has recently received $4,000 from the Indiana Arts Commission to help get the classes going.
The tentative plan is to start registering community members on Aug. 1-31. The classes will be offered to high school students, college students, adults and children in grades one through eight, who have limited access to art classes due to remote learning or other restrictions, for an undetermined fee.
The venues for the classes has not been determined.
“The arts are diversified and beauty can be found in its many forms. We feel the same regarding our participants and patrons. Our policies and procedures include everyone equally. Registration for our offerings do not include or request any information that may be used for exclusion,” said Thompson.
The Scene’s Artist Advisory Board will be collecting surveys at the end of each class to find areas that need improvement or things that students enjoy about the class. At the moment there aren’t any set plans for what classes will be offered; however, there is hope to have glass, clay, textiles, paint and many more.
To preview some of the mediums used by The Scene, they will have a tent set up at the Lake James Antique Boat show on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The support given by the Steuben County REMC has allowed the tent to go up and offer space for artists to sell and display their work. Thompson is still looking for a couple of artists to display in the tent.
For more information or to ask about displaying art in the tent contact Thompson at 444-9982 or email info@steubenartsscene.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.