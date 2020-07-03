ANGOLA — The Angola Arts Festival scheduled for Aug. 1 has been canceled for 2020.
"In response to Governor Eric Holcomb’s recommendation regarding social distancing and groups be limited to 250 or less for the next few weeks, the Downtown Angola Coalition board of seven unanimously agreed that it is best for the community, volunteers and tourists if we focus efforts toward the 2021 Angola Arts Festival that will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021," said a news release sent by DAC President Colleen Everage.
A mitigation plan was in place for the 2020 festival but due to not being able to guarantee keeping the virus contained it was felt that canceling would be in the best interest of all parties.
Artists and vendors that have submitted applications will have the option to reserve their spot for 2021 or their application fee will be refunded.
Those with questions or the desire to be involved with the DAC or DAC related projects should reach out via the DAC Facebook, the Angola Arts Fest Facebook or angolaartsfestival.com.
The Angola Festival of the Arts Pageant, under the direction of Jeri Mow, is not canceled and will still go on at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on July 25.
