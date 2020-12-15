ANGOLA — For the first time ever, a brother and sister will be serving together on the Steuben County Council.
During three caucuses to fill vacancies on the Council Tuesday night, Lisa Aldrich, Fremont, was elected to serve in the at-large vacancy, joining her brother, Councilman Dan Caruso, on the council. Because the at-large seats were just up for election, both will serve four-year terms together.
Also elected in the marathon caucus session Tuesday night, veteran Councilman Rick Shipe, Angola, was winner of the District 2 caucus.
“I feel the council is a great place for me to serve,” Shipe said, adding that he has many projects he would like to see through.
In District 4, Tony Isa, Angola, emerged from a field of five candidates.
“I will work incredibly hard to validate your choice,” Isa said.
Running for District 2 were Shipe, an at-large member of the council, and Jaeger Derouin, Angola.
Running for District 4 were Isa; Craig Adolph, Angola; Ralph Holman, Angola; Josh Maggart, Angola; and Kevin Smith, Angola.
Running for the at-large seat were Adolph, Aldrich, Derouin, Isa, Maggart, Caleb McLatcher of Fremont, Smith and Jim Stockman, Angola.
The nail biter of the evening was the at-large race where 22 of the 23 eligible voters were on hand to cast ballots.
The vote, which was the third in that race, came down to a tie between Aldrich and Smith. As such, it was up to Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rick Michael to cast the deciding vote, and he went for Aldrich.
“It’s unfortunate for me that I have to make that decision,” Michael said.
Aldrich was humble in her victory.
“Thank you everyone for this difficult decision,” she said. “I promise to do a good job.”
The other two races were decided on one ballot. Other than the at-large race, vote tallies were not made public.
The first vote in the at-large race included one ballot cast for a person who was not a candidate and another ballot that voted for two candidates. Both didn’t count.
After the first vote, that left Adolph, Aldrich and Smith because the other four candidates didn’t receive any votes. Adolph was the odd man out in the second vote where no one received a majority of 12 votes.
With one precinct committee official not available, that set up the possibility of the eventual tie, leaving Michael to cast the deciding vote for a friend.
Some of the candidates were not able to attend in person because of quarantines or being out of town. Consequently, Michael allowed virtual attendance. He also allowed media to attend via Google if they chose. Only The Herald Republican attended.
The district seats became vacant because District 2 Councilman Ken Shelton and District 4 Councilman Wil Howard were elected to serve on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in the November election.
The at-large seat is going to be vacant on Jan. 1 because Councilwoman Ruth Beer was appointed in a July caucus to fill the District 3 seat that became vacant when Shipe moved out of the district.
Beer, at the time an at-large council member, was selected to fill the District 3 seat, which was held some 28 years by her father, John Hughes. Beer was not able to get off the fall ballot and therefore was reelected in November because the three Republican candidates were unopposed.
The final five months of Beer’s at-large seat had to be filled, and Shipe was caucused in.
The other at-large council member come January is Bill Harter, who won in the November election. He formerly was county coroner until he resigned when he was promoted to assistant fire chief at Angola Fire Department earlier this year. Harter was in his final year in office due to term limits. The other council member is District 1 Councilman Rick Getz.
District seats on the council will be up for election again in 2022. At-large members were just elected in November and won’t face the voters again until 2024.
