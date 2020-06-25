Two people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers and booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Wednesday.
• Troy M. Fugate, 27, of the 8700 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Penny Seiss, 53, of the 900 block of Steven Lee Drive, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
