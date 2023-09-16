AUBURN — A late 1800s-era barn that once stood along Cedar Creek in northwest Allen County is being re-assembled piece-by-piece at its new home in DeKalb County.
A crew from L and M Reclaiming of LaGrange County this week began reconstructing the historic barn at the DeKalb County Horsemen's Association campus south of Auburn.
"We got it from ACRES (Land Trust). They owned it when we got involved," explained Horsemen's Association secretary/treasurer Mark Carunchia.
"Another group had intended to take it, but it fell through and we ended up acquiring it."
The barn, known as the Mackel Barn, originally was sited in the Mackel Nature Preserve. The preserve also once was home to the water-powered Stoner's Mill, which operated from 1834 to 1910 near the confluence of Little Cedar and Cedar creeks.
The barn, an 1,800-square-foot, two-story structure, was acquired by the Horsemen's Association three years ago. It was disassembled by hand, a piece at a time, by a crew from Mentone. Each piece was marked and tagged and then hauled to the Horsemen's campus. where it has been stored for about two years awaiting reconstruction.
Carunchia explained the barn originally was set on a basement. That will not be the case at its new home, so a concrete foundation has been built by Seiss Concrete of Auburn with the necessary footings to support the structure.
That was completed toward the end of August. On Monday, work began on laying out the barn's pieces.
While most of the barn's pieces are original, some of the beams were damaged and had to be replaced.
Carunchia said the Horsemen's Association was fortunate to be able to obtain beams of the same vintage from a company in Ohio.
"We were very fortunate to be able to find parts close by," he added.
"Every beam has a purpose."
Parts of the barn are locked together by wooden pins, hence its name, a "pin barn." New pins have been made out of original old stock, Carunchia explained. A lean-to structure will be added to each end of the barn that will match the original construction.
Carunchia said the Horsemen's Association has several ideas for how the finished structure will be used. It could serve as a venue for events, for historical and antique displays, as well as accommodating horse stalls and a hayloft, he added.
Horsemen's Association member Stuart Harshman said the authentic barn will add to the culture of the association's campus.
"When this barn became available, I guess we jumped at the chance to do that," he added.
Carunchia said the goal is to have the barn reconstruction completed before winter.
The Horsemen’s Association focuses on educating the public and youth. Its mission is accomplished through seminars, public exhibitions, support of 4-H programs, and interactive education on the history, use and care of draft animals.
The association offers horse-drawn wagon ride events; educational events such as demonstrations and hands-on learning; log skidding services for timber removal; funeral assistance via hearse wagon casket hauling; horse farming demonstrations for young and old; horse-drawn chauffeur services for parades and events; V.I.P. parade services; antique farm equipment displays; antique "chuck wagon" cooking and displays at events; and a commitment to 4-H and area youth education.
