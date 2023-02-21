ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a termination agreement with Angola First Development that will pay the city $455,000 on Tuesday.
The deal came about because development partnership Angola First wanted to sell off Angola Gardens, which was part of the development that brought the commercial park at West Maumee Street and Interstate 69.
As one of the partners in the development, Angola had the first right of refusal to purchase Angola Gardens, a mobile home park. But as Angola Common Councilman Dave Martin said, the city didn't want to get into the business of being a residential property manager.
“We're in the city government business, we're not in the rental or mobile home park business,” said Martin. “It's not an appropriate fit for the city of Angola to do that.”
Angola First Development came into the public-private agreement with the city of Angola a few years ago, and since then the developer constructed Wingate by Wyndham hotel and Bill’s Towing buildings on the premises, and the city is currently seeking to attract more activities in the area, said Martin.
“We are marketing real estate or economic development for other uses,” he said.
The land is owned by Angola First Development, but the city invested in the infrastructure there to make a commercial and industrial park.
“There's a lot of other land, vacant land, that can now be developed because there's roads, sewer water, all of the infrastructure for those developments were put in under a public private partnership,” said Martin.
Martin said that other uses currently considered by the city for that land are commercial and industrial including food business, high tech, medical, and other industries to bring more jobs into the community.
“We've always anticipated that's why the city originally entered into the agreement is to anticipate economic development out there,” said Martin.
