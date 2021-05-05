ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Superintendent Brent Wilson are parting ways, the two sides agreed on Wednesday.
The agreement that ends two lawsuits between Wilson and the MSD Board of Trustees will pay the outgoing superintendent two stipends totaling $471,019 and his health insurance until the time he becomes eligible for Medicare, which is in March 2029.
In addition, the district will pay Wilson $146,549 in banked personal time/sick pay.
The decision came at a special meeting called by the Board of Trustees that listed only one agenda item, a “path forward on litigation items,” and lasted barely one minute.
“This is a compromise from both sides. Definitely for the community to come to an end here with the settlement. The future has got to be the focus of everything, and do I have a motion to adjourn,” Board President Cory Archbold said.
Wilson said he would provide a statement to KPC Media today.
An executive session to discuss pending litigation was held prior to the special meeting that was open to the public, which was attended by about 15 people, mainly MSD staff.
The settlement agreement was signed by Wilson on April 29, the day before the Board announced its two Wednesday meetings. The agreement was signed by Archbold on Wednesday.
Motions to dismiss Wilson’s two suits against the Board had yet to be filed in court as of late Wednesday afternoon.
In the case in Steuben Superior Court, Wilson had maintained the school board breached his contract. The case was first filed in March 2020 and has dragged on ever since, creating headlines many in the MSD community have found uncomfortable and injurious to the school system.
Wilson, alleged breach of contract after the Board voted in August 2016 to remove an automatic rollover provision that previously provided Wilson with a never-ending five-year contract.
The case was set to go to trial on July 27.
In April the board voted 4-3 to work with Brookston-based Administrator Assistance to potentially assist with the hiring of an interim superintendent, if needed.
Named in the suit were MSD and board members in place when the suit was filed March 3, 2020: Brad Gardner, Case Gilbert, LeAnn Boots, Cory Archbold, Marilyn McCormick, Kevin Beard and Scott Poor. McCormick resigned last year due to a change of address and has been replaced on the board by Rebecca Maggart, elected by District 2 voters in November. Gilbert’s District 1 seat was won by Mark Ridenour in last fall’s election.
Wilson’s suit alleged that the Board interfered with his contractual rights and asked the court to rule in his favor and reverse the Board’s actions. The Board denied Wilson’s allegations in court documents.
Wilson’s contract will end on June 30.
In February, Wilson filed a separate suit against the Board for allegedly violating Indiana’s Open Door Law when it initiated a search for a new superintendent during a closed-door executive session on Jan. 27. That case will be dismissed also.
The Indiana Public Access Counselor, who provides guidance on Indiana’s access laws, issued an opinion in March that said the board violated state meetings law when it decided to start a superintendent search in an executive session. Decisions cannot be made in executive sessions, and it went beyond the scope of an allowable exemption to the open meetings law that covers discussion of pending litigation behind closed doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.