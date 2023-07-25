CROOKED LAKE — Most people use a chainsaw to create firewood for another frigid Midwest winter.
Angola native and longtime rural Fremont resident Scott Lepley uses his to create works of art.
Lepley has long used his chainsaw to carve a variety of objects out of wood. He gives demonstrations of his craft at the Steuben County Fair, as well as several other events in the area. Here in Angola, his creations are auctioned off to raise money for the fair.
Lepley was back at work at the 2023 Steuben fair this week, giving demonstrations on Sunday and Monday nights. Near his workstation at the Lions Building Monday night, a rabbit and a bright-red cardinal were finished and waiting for their new owners.
On this warm summer evening, Lepley was hard at work on his latest project, a rather tall bear as curious fairgoers occasionally stopped by to watch and ask questions.
Lepley has been giving these demonstrations at the Steuben County Fair since at least 2008. He said he enjoys both the work and the interaction with the public it entails.
“People will come out, sit at the picnic tables, watch for a bit and then move on,” Lepley said during a short break.
And if they want to chat a bit, that’s fine too, Lepley added.
Lepley has done a variety of work over the years, including camping ministry, construction and highway work.
