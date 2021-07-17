CROOKED LAKE —Bailey Burlingame is hoping that her last year showing swine will just be the start of a long line of Burlingames having great showings at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
Burlingame took overall grand champion again this year, a great win for his last competition.
“This will be my last year,” he said. “I have three nieces who will be competing next year, so hopefully they can carry on the Burlingame tradition.”
Burlingame is the son of Jeff and Lisa Burlingame. In addition to Overall Market Hog grand champion, Burlingame also showed the top swine breeding gilts and swine market gilts.
The 4-H Swine Show kicked off Saturday morning with a large and enthusiastic crowd present to welcome this year’s contestants back to the fairgrounds.
Last year’s 4-H Fair took place virtually, and the excitement of returning to an in-person fair was evident in the smiles of contestants and audience members alike.
Top showman in the competition was Whitney Calderwood.
This year’s swine results are as follows:
Overall Market Hog
• Bailey Burlingame, Grand Champion
• Camden Hall, Reserve Grand Champion
Swine Barrows
• Camden Hall, Grand Champion
• Mason Crites, Reserve Grand Champion
Swine Breeding Gilts
• Bailey Burlingame, Grand Champion
• Emma Crites, Reserve Grand Champion
Swine Market Gilts
• Bailey Burlingame, Grand Champion
• Jalynn Quaderer, Reserve Grand Champion
Swine Showmanship
• Whitney Calderwood, Senior Champion
• Ethan Wolfe, Intermediate Champion
• Jalynn Quaderer, Junior Champion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.