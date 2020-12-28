ANGOLA — Steuben County government bade farewell to two longtime servants on Monday following the end of the final Steuben County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners Jim Crowl and Ron Smith were honored in speeches and with mementos — and light refreshments — as the two leave behind decades of service to Steuben County.
Crowl will not return to office in January after he was primaried by Councilman Ken Shelton in June. Smith decided not to run again due to health reasons.
In addition, Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, presented both men the Distinguished Hoosier award from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"I look around this room today and there are a lot of wonderful people that I've enjoyed working with," Crowl said in a socially distanced gathering in the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium. "I can't thank all of you, but thank you so much for making Steuben County a wonderful place to live and work."
Smith was unable to attend the event, but did attend the commissioners' meeting by phone and was tearful in his final address in which he thanked those in the room for their service to the community and support over the years.
Between the two, they served some 60 years in public office, Crowl for 38 and Smith for 22.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who will be the lone veteran on the board come January, thanked Smith for his leadership and kindness over the years. Both commissioners, she said, were very helpful in teaching her the ropes of county government.
Liechty, the North District commissioner, did not have to stand for election this fall. She will be joined in January by Shelton and Wil Howard, also a councilman. Shelton will represent the Middle District and Howard the South.
In 1982, Crowl was first elected to office as Scot Township Trustee, a position he held for 14 years before he ran for Steuben County Council in 1996. He served in that post from 1997 to 2004, when he was elected to the Middle District seat, following Commissioner Rod Wells. Crowl has served from 2005 to present.
Smith was first elected to the Steuben County Council in 1998. Five years later, upon the death of Sen. Bud Meeks, Rep. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, was elected at caucus to fill that seat in the Senate. Following that caucus, Commissioner Dick Dodge was picked at a caucus to fill Kruse's vacancy in the House.
To fill the vacancy on the Board of Commissioners, Smith was selected in a Steuben County Republican caucus in June 2004.
Over the years, both Crowl and Smith served on a variety of boards and commissions. Smith ascended to presidency of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners in 2012.
Both were on hand when Steuben County received its nearly $40 million in Major Moves funds in 2005. And both were active in its management, including the use of funds for infrastructure projects and loans to improve the Indiana Northeastern Railway and the Salem Township Fire Department, help with landing Brightmark to Ashley, the resurfacing of C.R. 800S, and the expansion of the Steuben County Fiber Network.
Both men were advocates for accessibility and making Steuben County facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"Commissioner Crowl, we have enjoyed having you as a leader and we will miss you," said Erin Schiffli, administrative assistant to the commissioners, reading a statement prepared by herself and Crystal Dadura, human resources manager. "I hope when I get ready to retire people say half of the positive things about me that they are saying about you."
In a statement she about Smith, Schiffli wrote, "Ron, whether it is just seeing you pop into one of the County Buildings wearing a big smile and your farming clothes or perhaps seeing you in the Baron Von Steuben costume, to listening to your history lessons or just talking about family, everyone in Steuben County is going to miss you! You have been a great leader for Steuben County and please know that we all wish you the best in your retirement."
