ASHLEY — An Ashley business was damaged in a Sunday morning fire.
Approximately 75 firefighters from 15 departments battled a blaze at K-Tech Specialty Coatings, 111 W. Garfield St.
One firefighter suffered a chest injury, but was treated and released at an anrea hospital, Ashley-Hudson Fire Chief Dave Barrand said. There were no civilian injuries.
When he arrived, Barrand said heavy smoke poured from the 40-foot by 80-foot building and flames were showing through the north part of the structure.
Barrand said the cause of the fire is under investigation. An investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office was expected to come to the scene Monday to try and determine a cause.
Total damage was estimated at $200,000. The fire was contained to one building on the property. K-Tech Specialty Coatings makes asphalt emulsion and de-icing agents, Barrand said.
With temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s at the time of the fire, Ashley-Hudson firefighters were assisted by crews from the Angola, Auburn, Butler, Corunna, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Kendallville, LaGrange, Metz, Orland, Pleasant Lake, Salem Center and Stroh fire departments.
Firefighters had the situation under control at 9:37 a.m., but remained at the scene until 5 p.m.
