If you haven’t noticed gas prices going up recently, you must not get out much.
Gasoline prices have surged over $4 per gallon this week amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is sending shockwaves not just through the global oil market but also through commodity markets, with crude oil prices topping $120 per barrel, the highest in more than a decade.
Oil prices have nearly doubled since just before Thanksgiving, when exchanges were running around $66 per barrel, with military tensions and the full-blown invasion accounting for much of the spike.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, news which also contributed to another spike in oil prices.
But how much oil does the U.S. use, how much is it producing on its own and where does the rest come from?
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Americans use on average 19.78 million barrels of petroleum per day.
The U.S. is the world’s largest oil consumer, ahead of China at No. 2 with about 14 million barrels per day use, despite that nation having more than four times as many people as the U.S.
The U.S. is also the world’s largest oil producer, extracting about 16.58 million barrels per day as its 2021 average from all sources, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, biofuels and oxygenates and refinery gains, according to the EIA.
That production is well ahead of the next two largest global producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, respectively, who each generate about 10 million barrels per day average.
U.S. crude oil field production had topped just over 13 million barrels per day in early 2020, but then the pandemic hit and that caused disruptions from those record high levels.
Demand for oil dropped as people weren’t traveling and utilizing as much gasoline, which also led to oil prices cratering at the height of the 2020 pandemic.
Oil prices dropped from about $53 per barrel in February 2020 to as low as $16 per barrel in April 2020.
That smack to demand and disruptions to the work force also dinged oil supply in the U.S., with production dropping from about 13 million barrels per day prior to the pandemic down to about 11 million per day by July 2020.
Granted, the 11 million barrels per day was still more production from crude oil fields than at any other time prior to mid-2018, so despite taking a hit, oil generation was and remains at near record-high levels.
National oil production has built back since the pandemic crater, although much more slowly than after it dropped off. Weekly production totals have risen to about 11.6 million barrels per day.
Oil producers face many of the same challenges as other kinds of businesses since the pandemic — supply chain disruptions for parts and equipment, labor challenges finding workers to fill open positions and transportation issues — that have stymied the build back after dropping off during COVID-19.
As the U.S. continued to run an oil deficit, the country makes up the remainder of its need through imports.
So where does the rest of the oil come from?
If you guessed the Middle East or Russia, well, think a lot closer to home.
Canada is by far the biggest trade partner when it comes to oil, with our northern neighbor providing slightly half of American oil imports.
As for the rest, the U.S. buys oil from around 80 different nations, with southern neighbor Mexico ranking in at No. 2 providing about 10% of imports, then Saudi Arabia and Russia accounting for about 7% each, according to the EIA.
Although Russian oil accounted for about 7% of imports in 2020, it made up less than 3% of the total U.S. oil supply.
For more information on the statistics used in this report and to view additional statistics about U.S. oil production, consumption and import/export, visit eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=268&t=6.
