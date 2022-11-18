ANGOLA — Lighting is now in place to keep the Sojourner Truth sculpture shining for all to see no matter what the time of day.
The Downtown Angola Coalition, now Angola Main Street, recently secured a donation to pay for the lighting, which is solar powered, and installed it.
The lighting includes some purple lights. Purple was the color of suffrage movement in the United States.
The life-size bronze statue of Sojourner Truth was made possible by a $40,000 Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and a $15,000 pledge from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola that was granted to the Downtown Angola Coalition.
The land was made available by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
“The celebration of women in our community needs to continue. Everyday, everywhere women are caring, raising children, working, and volunteering to make our community the best place to be,” said Colleen Everage, president of Angola Main Street.
Main Street chose to honor Sojourner Truth because she defied laws at the time and spoke on the porch of the Steuben County Courthouse in June 1861. She was believed to have spoken as many as five times on abolition and women’s rights in Steuben County.
Projects celebrating women have continued beyond the commissioning and installation of the Sojourner Truth sculpture.
“Every year our Main Street, along with other community partners plan to have projects that celebrate women. The Sojourner Truth sculpture is a constant reminder that all of us can choose to overcome, and be vigilant in the face of adversity. Her story is one I am glad to share with my own daughter,” Everage said. “This years Main Street women’s project is an 8 foot mural that over 60 women worked on with Janelle Slone at Relic Emporium. It will soon be displayed at the Steuben Community Center.”
Main Street is involved in other projects, but the annual celebration of Women’s Week in May has been enduring.
“These projects help build community and have a ripple effect,” Everage said. “Now is a great time to mobilize and enrich our community as much as possible for our children and all who live here. We look forward to many more projects.
If you want to get involved with Main Street or want to champion a project or event, contact the group at info@downtownangola.org or call 668-2643.
The Downtown Angola Coalition was one of three organizations in the state to receive a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from the state in 2020, the 100th year anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in the United States. The other two grants were made to organizations in Peru and Michigan City.
Meanwhile, a documentary featuring interviews with people involved with the Angola project is being produced by Tear Drop Pictures, Indianapolis. There will be short videos on each project and one with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who oversees OCRA, and a feature-length documentary that focuses on all Women’s Legacy projects.
The documentaries are expected to be released in January.
