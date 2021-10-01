ANGOLA — Angola came together to officially welcome the new Enterprise Pointe apartment complex, a housing development project at 905 S. Wayne St. made possible by Brightpoint and Keller Development, on Friday.
“We are very excited today because, for Brightpoint, this is the culmination of a really, really cool project,” said Brightpoint President and CEO Steve Hoffman.
Enterprise Pointe is intended to provide low-income housing for creative developers, designers, artisans, inventors, engineers and professionals. While applications were welcome from people of all ventures, those who fell under the artist and entrepreneur categories received priority.
“Our mission is to help communities, families and individuals remove the causes and conditions of poverty,” Hoffman said. “We do a lot of different things underneath that umbrella. This project combines two of them that we take very passionately, and that includes affordable housing and small business development. Both of those things are really, really critical to communities, to the fight against poverty.”
Mayor Richard Hickman, along with Angola Common Council members Dave Martin, Gary Crum and Jerry McDermid, were present at Enterprise Pointe for the opening ceremony and traditional ribbon cutting.
“We checked with other communities that have residential areas like this for entrepreneurs and artists as well as low income, putting them all together, and they said they wished they had more,” Hickman said. “They’re just very pleased about how this has all moved forward.”
Hickman also read a letter from Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who congratulated Brightpoint and Keller Development for completing the project.
“Having dedicated Hoosier developers such as yourselves will continue to help people in local communities find safe and affordable housing. Enterprise Pointe’s 50-unit complex will undoubtedly benefit countless Hoosiers, artists and entrepreneurs in the years to come,” Braun said. “Enterprise Pointe should become the normal, not the exception, in affordable housing.”
The complex, which has been in the works since June 2018, includes a co-working space and apartments for artists and entrepreneurs on the property owned by the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. The co-working facility will be operated by the SCEDC and consists of a three-story apartment building with office space and entrepreneur space.
Since leasing opened about a month ago, the complex has already filled 49 of its 50 units.
The apartments may be advertised as low-income, but each includes modern amenities and comfortable living space.
“The stereotype of what affordable housing used to be is no longer,” Hoffman said. “Affordable housing means it’s affordable to people that are lower income levels. It doesn’t mean it’s less quality, less beautiful, than market rate.”
Those who attended the opening ceremony were welcome to enjoy a lunch provided by Sutton’s Deli afterward and tour the open parts of the building as well as the one unit still unoccupied.
“Brightpoint is a management company that helps them move to the next level in living as well as in business. So they’re going to have programs that are going to help all of these people become better situated in their lives and our community,” Hickman said. “It’s exciting that this can be a training and business ground.”
For more information about Enterprise Pointe or applying for a unit, call 497-7010, ext. 300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.