Five people arrested
Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 100 block of S.R. 120 on felony charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, unlawful possession of syringe and possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and false informing.
• Jason M. Geiger, 44, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at North Wabash Avenue and Railroad Street on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
• Elizabeth K. Ramos, 30, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of S.R. 120 on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and dealing in marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Anthony G. Rico, 35, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 35, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
