Five people arrested Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Austin C. Burritt, 23, of the 12000 block of Northwest 148th Place, Alachua, Florida, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenneth J. Dunlap, 55, of the 100 block of Lane 375B Lake James, arrested on Bay View Road at C.R. 275N on felony and misdemeanor allegations of operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas B. Pendergraft, 56, of the 6000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at C.R. 200N and C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jose A. Torres, 25, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 150W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Joshua E. Wicker, 37, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
