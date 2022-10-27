ANGOLA — Ahi Chihuahua, Angola’s Hispanic store, has relocated to 225 W. Maumee St.
The new location provides much more space for the growing local Hispanic community and is turning into a new Hispanic community cultural center. The Montoya family is planning on reopening their restaurant, too, in the next several weeks.
The restaurant will be located at the back of the new store, and the Montoyas are going to serve Mexican food, such as tacos, burritos and other Mexican sandwiches.
Karen Montoya said that the reason for their business expansion is that the Hispanic population of Angola exploded. When they opened their store in 1999, in Fremont, there were about 30 Hispanic families living in Angola, while now there are several hundred along with more than about 500 single individuals.
“And at that time, there were maybe 30 families plus a few single people here, and now there’s probably several hundred in Angola,” said Montoya. “And then, single people, you know, a lot of guys that are just working here or girls that are working here.”
She said that the composition of the population changed too. When they started their business, they were mostly Mexicans and El Salvadorans who were coming to Angola, whereas now new Angola residents are coming from Guatemala, Honduras, Columbia, and Nicaragua.
“Like all over Central America and South America now,” said Montoya.
She said that the reason for the growth of Hispanic community is the hiring demands of the local enterprises. For instance, a plant in Fremont is expanding, and they are going to bring 300 people from Puerto Rico, said Montoya.
She said that although their target audience is the Spanish speaking customers, they are all coming from different countries, and they are used to different types of the products that might seem the same to non-Hispanic residents.
Montoya said that they now must buy different kinds of canned beans because Hispanic populations from different South American countries eat different kinds of beans. Even if they are the same red beans, they can be of different sizes.
Sometimes the customers from different Latin American countries would even pay three times more for the same product such as beans, to get what they are used to.
Some of their customers were also more used to a certain brand of product. Puerto Ricans eat mostly the products, such as beans and Sofrito, of the “Goya” brand, said Montoya. She said that for the people who use these products daily their tastes are different.
“It tastes a little different even though this is sofrito and that is sofrito,” said Montoya.
She said that the customers from different South American countries prefer the brands they use in their home countries.
“This is what they used to cook with,” said Montoya.
The same applies to pastries. Montoya said the Mexican pastries resembled American pastries, but Salvadoreans pastries were all hard.
“Their cookies are like rocks,” she said.
Even the chips are different in different South American countries. Mexicans always use lime or lime and chili for their chips, while Salvadoreans do not use those condiments for the chips, said Montoya.
The Montoya family expects to welcome about several hundred customers at their new location on the weekdays and four or five hundreds on the weekends.
The new store is also developing in the cultural center of the growing Angola Hispanic population and events will be focused from the store.
“At the moment, this is like the main location of the Hispanic population,” said Montoya.
