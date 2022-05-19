Several arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Proseutor’s Office.
• Teresa A. Dalton, 62, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 100N, Angola, arreste at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Cole J. Delorey, 24, of Lane 20 Ball Lake, Hamilton, arrested in the 500 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and invasion of privacy.
• Hayden S. Delucenay, 26, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested in the 1600 block of East Maumee Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• James L. Early, 41, of the 700 block of C.R. 411, Proctorville, Ohio, arrested at the jail n a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Tiffany R. Greenwood, 43, address unknown, arrested on Intrstate 80 at the 134 mile marker on a charge of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
• Miguel Hernandez-Perez, 23, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 300W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.
• Danyelle M. Lambright, 21, of the 7300 block of South Hillsdale Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Theodore B. McGhee, 48, of the 9100 block of South Bishop, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 134 mile marker, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew T. Mitchell, 51, of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
