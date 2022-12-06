ANGOLA — Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter wants to conduct an inventory of all of the culverts in Steuben County.
So, he did what most any local highway engineer might do, seek proposals from companies that provide this service.
What he found was that doing such an inventory was not only time-consuming, but costly.
Porter told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday that such a project would cost in the six-figure range. He didn’t give an exact number, but $100,000 could go a long way toward fixing roads.
“We have a pretty good inventory of the roads the bridges, the larger infrastructure,” Porter said on Tuesday. “We don’t have a good handle on our smaller structures.”
At the suggestion of Commissioner Ken Shelton, Porter is hoping to employ an intern from Trine University.
“It’s a great idea,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
For a fraction of the cost of hiring a private contractor, the Highway Department is going to set up a paid internship with a Trine student, if the program gets funding approved by the Steuben County Council. Commissioners approved Porter making the funding request.
Porter explained the program will cost the county about $10,000 if the county is able to land a grant to pay for half of the cost of an intern. The county will also have to provide equipment, like an iPad for the student to do his or her work.
If the program moves forward, the student will work full time in the summer — 40 hours a week — and 12 hours a week during the school year.
Porter estimates it will take a year to complete the project.
Culverts are smaller structures, often corrugated pipe, that move water under roads and through ditches, typically under driveways.
The inventory will try to identify all of the culverts in the county and catalog them, say national engineering websites. This will allow the highway department to develop a plan for maintenance, planning and budgeting for culvert work.
Porter said the inventory will also help the Steuben County Drainage Board keep track of the components of watersheds.
“Hopefully it moves forward because it would be a good program for the county,” Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.