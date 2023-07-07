INDIANAPOLIS — Keith Potts announced he is entering the race to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate, running on the Democratic ticket.
“Having served on the Indianapolis Council, I’ve seen government at its best, delivering results for our community. But in Washington, I see our freedoms under attack, whether the right for Americans to make their own healthcare decisions, the belief that the American dream is possible for every generation, or our democracy itself, Hoosiers deserve a Senator who will make Washington work for them and fight for a vision of the future.” said Potts.
Potts ran as a Democrat and was elected to the Indianapolis City-County Council in 2019, defeating a strong Republican incumbent with over 60% of the vote. During his time in office, Potts has worked to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments for his community, and stood up for families and small businesses.
Potts said he knows that work needs to be done with businesses, unions, and government to build a better future for all of Indiana: a future where everyone can get a good paying job, has access to affordable healthcare, and can count on a strong and stable social security so every American can retire with dignity.
“Having a government that actually works for us doesn’t have to seem like some unreachable far-off goal. Every Hoosier, and every American, deserves to have a government that will help them pursue the American Dream by making it easier to raise a family, protecting private healthcare decisions, and ensuring no one lives in fear that their freedoms may be taken away. That future is possible, and we can get there if we go together.”
If elected, Potts would be the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate.
Potts is joining former state lawmaker Marc Carmichael in vying for the party's nomination to fill the seat that Republican Sen. Mike Braun is giving up to run for Indiana governor. Carmichael announced his bid last month.
No well-known Democrats have made moves to start campaigns in the Republican-dominated state. Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd., has secured high-profile support as the only prominent GOP candidate in the Senate race.
Potts didn’t seek reelection to the Indianapolis Council this year. He cited affordable health care and protecting abortion rights and Social Security as top campaign issues against Banks, who has gained attention in Washington as a combative defender of former President Donald Trump.
Carmichael was a state representative from Muncie in 1986-91 and was the longtime president and lobbyist for the Indiana Beverage Alliance, a beer distributor association.
For more information on Potts, go to KeithPotts.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
