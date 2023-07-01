Local police departments will always encourage people to call 911 in an emergency, but with today’s advanced cellphone technology, police can and do receive 911 calls when there is no emergency.
In some instances, children playing with phones will call 911.
In others, all it takes is accidentally hitting 9 and 1 and the phone does the rest.
You could even have the phone in your pocket and it could dial 911.
In all situations, staff at the communications centers will attempt to make a return call or even send a text message to the number to check on the caller.
“We don’t get a ton of them, but occasionally, we do still have a lot of kids that do play on phones,” said LaGrange County Sheriff Tracy Harker.
In an average month, his department may receive 5-10 calls of the “butt-dial” variety, he said.
Inadvertent 911 calls can also occur when someone makes a call, hangs up, and sticks the phone in a pocket but the keypad is still active. All it takes, said Michael Meeks, chief deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, is for the 9 and 1 button to be pushed and the phone will do the rest and automatically call 911.
“All hang-ups require a response from a deputy,” he said. “Our dispatchers make attempts to contact the number back, and then if contact is made and there’s no indication that there’s anything wrong, then the response is canceled.”
“We get multiple a day,” DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said.
“The policy has changed on that for the sheriff’s office,” he continued. “We used to respond to every single 911 hang-up no matter what was said on the phone. Every single time someone called 911 and it hung up, someone would go out there.
“That changed to if dispatch is able to get hold of the person that called and that person expresses there is no emergency — their children were playing with the phone or it was as we often call it, a pocket dial — as long as they get hold of someone and that person says there’s no emergency; this was the situation, then the deputy has the discretion to disregard on that and not respond.
“Sometimes, we go ahead and continue to those and sometimes we don’t,” Thomas said. “That has helped a little bit to free the deputies up if they’re on other calls.”
Frequency
“Right now, during the summer, we see quite a few during a shift,” Meeks stated. “In a shift, we probably get four or five, and that’s probably a low number. For the most part, they’re inadvertent dials.”
Having Interstate 69 and the Indiana Toll Road (interstates 80/90) criss-cross Steuben County creates the potential for even more. “Sometimes, in the matter of five or 10 minutes, we may get six or seven calls from the same phone because it’s in their pocket and they’re driving and we can’t get them to respond.
“We know they’re driving because with enhanced 911 and the cell phones, it comes up on the map,” Meeks said.
In DeKalb County, it’s not unusual to have five 911 hang-ups during a 24-hour period.
Dispatch will typically attempt to call the person back. If that attempt is unsuccessful, dispatchers can send a text message to the phone.
LaGrange County's communication center may receive 5-10 inadvertent 911 calls a day, Harker said.
“Our dispatch will do what they can as far as calling the number back,” he continued. “We’ll leave a voice message. If they don’t pick up, we’ll attempt to call back on a couple of different occasions.
“Now, if it’s something that shows up with a phone in our area, we’ll send an officer out just to make sure everything’s OK,” Harker said.
Newer technology
“We just had one the other day where it came in that the phone automatically dialed (911) because it was involved in a crash,” Harker said. “Occasionally, that does happen where these newer phones, if they get jolted real hard or someone drops one, we’ll try to call them back to make sure everything’s OK.”
“The newer phones, if they get dropped a certain way, they’re programmed to call 911," Meeks said. "It’s a safety feature, like if the person falls or they’re in a crash."
“Cell phone manufacturers have made it so easy to call 911 that many people do it by accident," Thomas said. "I’ve done it myself where I literally had it in my pocket doing landscaping and the next thing I knew, my phone had called 911.
“People can do it completely inadvertently,” he stated.
In the past, many business phone systems required first dialing 9 for an outside line and then 1 for a long-distance number.
“Many offices have changed that to 8 or some other number to get the outside line,” Thomas said. “That seems to have helped. We don’t get them nearly as often from business lines as we do cell phones.”
Prevention
“911 is for emergencies,” Harker said. “This could be taking up a line for somebody that is in need in a serious situation.”
Even playing with an old cell phone can trigger inadvertent 911 calls. Education has helped reduce the number of those calls.
“We were getting a lot of kids playing with the phones because parents were taking the sim cards out and letting them play with the phones,” Meeks said. “It still calls 911.
“Take the battery out if you’re going to let kids play with an old cell phone,” he said. “Even though there’s no sim card, it can still call 911.”
