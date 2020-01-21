ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved contracting with the Angola Parks & Recreation Department to maintain the entire length of Steuben County Multipurpose Trail, with the exception of mowing the small section of trail in Pokagon State Park, which the park will be responsible for.
In their meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to pay $18,000 annually to Angola Parks & Rec to mow and plow the county’s portion of the trail, which runs between the trail head at Meijer — just off of Wendell Jacob Avenue — and S.R. 727, the state highway that handles Pokagon traffic as well as vehicles to and from residences at Lone Tree Point on Lake James.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources — Pokagon — will mow around the portion of the trail the county built that runs into the park. Pokagon’s section of the trail, about 2 miles within the park, was completed in 2001. Pokagon staff will also keep leaves off the new trail that’s on the southeast side of the park, running parallel to Interstate 69.
“The trail is just great for the whole community,” said Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon. “This is a win-win for all of us.”
So far this winter the second phase of the trail has not been plowed north of the trail head on S.R. 127 at C.R. 300N, also known as Hoosier Hill. After the first phase of the trail opened in late 2016, Steuben County contracted with Angola Parks & Rec to plow and mow from the Meijer trail head north to Hoosier Hill at a rate of $10,000 annually.
Now that commissioners have approved the contract for phase two, it has to be finalized by the Angola Parks Board, which meets next on Feb. 5.
Neither the county highway department nor Pokagon has equipment to plow the trails, but Angola Parks & Rec does. The city has 4 miles of trail and the needed equipment to maintain those along with numerous walks or paths within its parks.
People have been using the second phase of the county trail in all sorts of conditions, including when snow has been on the ground and the trail not plowed.
This winter, Bohman said park staff has been clearing the north entrance/exit of the trail of snow piled up from S.R. 727 after the Indiana Department of Transportation plows the highway.
The newest section of trail has yet to see a full season of use. Bohman speculated that with some 750,000 visitors a year in Pokagon, many people will take advantage of the trail to bicycle into Angola to shop and visit restaurants. It was for that reason, the city of Angola, Steuben County Tourism Bureau and Steuben County Community Foundation helped the county fund the second phase of the trail.
People riding their bikes on the trail who want to enter the park will be charged a $2 fee as opposed to the $7 fee charged of in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles.
