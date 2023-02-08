ANGOLA — Trine University has announced that Farmers State Bank will be the sponsor for this year's Innovation Challenge, presented by Trine University and Trine innovation 1.
The annual event offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts in business or technology.
"Farmers State Bank is thankful for the opportunity to partner with Trine on this year's Innovation Challenge. We are looking forward to seeing the amazing ideas that our college and high school students will present to the judges," said Joe Urbanski, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank.
"Trine University is extremely excited to partner with Farmers State Bank on this year's Innovation Challenge," said Jason Blume, assistant vice president for Trine innovation 1. "FSB has played a key role in the growth and development of this region for more than a century, and we're excited to work with them to support the new ideas and ventures that will make an impact in the next 100 years."
The high school portion of the challenge will take place Feb. 16. The college and community portion - which is open to members of the public as well as Trine students - will take place March 30, with a deadline for project submissions of March 16.
There is no entry fee.
During the presentations, contestants will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The judges and the audience will score the presentations, with the top scores receiving prizes.
Besides the opportunity to win a cash prize and advance an idea or concept, the contest offers the opportunity to meet potential mentors, other innovators and inventors.
For more information or to register, visit innovation1.org and click on the i1 Challenge link in the navigation menu.
Farmers State Bank was founded in 1915 in Stroh, and is one of northeast Indiana's leading financial institutions and the Home of Blue Button Banking. With corporate headquarters in LaGrange, Farmers State Bank has been providing banking and financial services to both consumers and businesses for more than 100 years. To learn more, visit GoFSB.com.
