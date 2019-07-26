ANGOLA — Angola's Walmart is one of 5,000 stores in the United States.
Manager Lindsey Henderson wants Steuben County residents to feel like it is "their Walmart."
Angola Walmart, 2016 N. Wayne St., an $80 million super center, gives $13,000 in grants each year and encourages camaraderie between its employees.
Saturday, for customers, the store is hosting Full Steam Ahead, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is booked as a family friendly summer event where people can tie-dye a shirt, make slime or craft a cereal necklace.
On Aug. 18, Walmart will host Trine Night. It includes give aways, special sales and a raffle of baskets filled with items a college student might need.
"I call over there and find out what they are allowed to have in their dorm," said Henderson.
So far this year, Walmart has given $2,500 each to RISE, Turning Point homeless shelter and Project Help. About three months ago, it started a partnership with Turning Point, which accepts merchandise marked down two times and not sold. It includes clothing and housewares, said Henderson, needed by the transient folk who stay at Turning Point.
"They have kids in there and they are constantly turning over," Henderson said.
"I've been there," she said. "I've visited them." She believes Turning Point is doing good work by giving struggling addicts a place to stay and some structure while they are sobering up.
Walmart anticipates working with Project Help on a Christmas charity, along with adopting 10 families for the holidays.
The store provides many grants. This year, it gave $1,000 to Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a youth outreach in downtown Angola.
"I like to do things that pertain to kids," said Henderson, who has five children herself, 6-17 years old.
"Things like this help because we're nonprofit and survive on grants," said Scott Poor, Cahoots' executive director. "Cahoots is trying to support the community just like Walmart ... I think we are all on the same mission."
The money will be used for the monthly game day, when local youth organizations lead board games and other interactive activities at Cahoots.
Walmart is also a boon to the local workforce. The Angola store has more than 260 employees and 10 managers. There are jobs open now, said Henderson, who grew up in Fort Wayne and lives in Garrett with her family.
She started working at Walmart when she was 19 years old, 16 years ago.
"I just worked my way through the ranks," said Henderson, who was promoted to store manager in December 2017. "Walmart taught me how to do it."
She said she wants to support the corporation that has benefited her and encourage others to take advantage of opportunities at Walmart.
In conjunction with a major remodel, last month, Walmart's employees got a new break room. To add a festive touch, Henderson started an activity where different groups decorate the break room each month. In June, Henderson said she went all out on a luau theme cooked up by the women. July was red, white and blue, hosted by the men. August will feature a back-to-school theme.
Angola Walmart is part of a 12-store Indiana region that includes Kendallville, Auburn and Fort Wayne. The company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962 and incorporated on Oct. 31, 1969. It has 11,368 stores and clubs in 27 countries, operating under 55 different names.
