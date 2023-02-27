ANGOLA — Several inches of rain in less than a week has led to potential flooding conditions across Steuben County, prompting Steuben County Emergency Management Agency to establish a sandbagging station locally.
On Tuesday, people needing to obtain sandbags may do so at a self-service site at the Steuben County Highway Department, 1900 N. C.R 200W, Angola, near Crooked Lake.
"Recent rainfall has given to rising water levels throughout the county. Steuben County lakes, rivers, and streams are starting to swell as the ground is also saturated from the winter thaw," said Lee Greenamyer, SCEMA director. "With anticipation that water levels in some locations will continue to rise, Steuben County Emergency Management in cooperation with the Steuben County Highway Department will make available a sandbag filling site."
Last Wednesday approximately 2.5 inches of precipitation was recorded in Angola during the ice storm. On Monday, predictions were for as many as 2 inches of rain across the region. Monday evening the Angola Wastewater Treatment Plant sent out a notice indicating a bypass could occur. This only happens following strong rain events or excessive snow melt.
The site will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sand and sandbags will be provided the public. Residents will need to bring their own vehicles to haul the sand bags, along with shovels to fill the bags.
For any questions, contact Steuben County Emergency Management at 668-1000, ext. 3400.
