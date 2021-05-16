Commissioners want to wait on new jail
AUBURN — Two out of three DeKalb County Commissioners made it clear Monday that they do not support building a jail right now.
During their weekly meeting at the courthouse in Auburn, Bill Hartman and Todd Sanderson said they want to wait until a spike in construction costs subsides.
The commissioners have been considering a new jail seriously since January, when they chose the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne to design a jail on property at the west edge of Auburn.
“I think I can make a good decision today. In fact, I’m not ready to raise taxes to do this,” Hartman said.
“I’m not raising taxes, either. I can tell you that, right now,” Sanderson said later.
“I think we can get the numbers at the present jail where they’re manageable,” Hartman added. The jail in downtown Auburn, built in the 1980s, has been housing slightly more than 100 inmates, although its recommended capacity is 80.
Early Ford V-8 Museum planning to expand
AUBURN — The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum on Tuesday announced a new brick-and-mortar capital campaign titled “Building the Future.”
During the planning phase of the campaign, an anonymous $500,000 contribution was made for construction of a new multi-purpose building on the museum’s campus south of Auburn, a news release said.
An additional $500,000 matching grant challenge also has been pledged. All donations up to $500,000 will be matched through Nov. 1
The new building will provide a much-needed conservation and preservation center, vehicle storage, educational facilities and an expanded exhibition/display area that can be used as a multi-purpose events space, a news release said.
“The plans are drawn, the contracts are signed, and the building will become a reality in 2021. This has been a long time coming, and our membership and support base have always come through helping us fulfill our mission and vision,” said Craig Floyd, the museum’s president.
Parents look for dual-language options
LIGONIER — With the dual language program at West Noble Community Schools all but axed, a group of parents turned out at Tuesday night’s school board meeting to throw their support behind the program.
Those in attendance weren’t given the opportunity to speak, because the item wasn’t part of the school board’s agenda.
An update on the status of the program came during Superintendent Galen Mast’s report.
When parents in attendance tried to speak during public comment, Mast urged those who wanted to speak on the issue to send email, call or make an appointment to discuss the issue with him.
Parents with children in the program received a letter April 19 saying the district had decided to cancel the program because of the lack of staff.
During the board’s April 26 meeting, Mast said the teacher market is currently bare.
Commissioner picked as emergency chief
ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners’ loss is going to be the Emergency Management Agency’s gain.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a recommendation by the Noble County EMA Advisory Board to appoint Commissioner Justin Stump as agency’s new executive director when Mick Newton retires in early July.
Stump will be resigning his position on the Board of Commissioners, a position he has held since January 2019. The Republican Party will need a caucus to select a replacement for his elected seat on the commissioners. Stump represents District 1, which encompasses Washington, Noble, Swan and Green Townships in southern Noble County.
Stump, 41, has spent more than 25 years in emergency services, working in everything from emergency communications to courthouse security to serving as an emergency medical technician
State’s secretary of education visits Avilla
AVILLA — As Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner stepped into her first room at East Noble’s preschool at Avilla Elementary, she had the reaction everyone else seems to have — wow.
The visit Thursday afternoon started with business, lots of good questions about how the preschool was set up, what it’s teaching and how it’s helped. But by the time Jenner made it to the last three rooms, each one filled with classes of energetic 4-year-olds, the urge to play became too strong as she mixed it up with students checking out at the grocery register, visiting the play food truck and working on building projects.
Jenner, a longtime educator and professional colleague and friend of retiring East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson, made it no secret she’s never seen anything quite like East Noble’s preschool.
“I never imagined it would be this grand,” Jenner said.
Jenner, who was appointed Indiana’s first secretary of education this year — the position was previously elected by voters as Superintendent of Public Education before state lawmakers made the job an appointee of the governor — visited Avilla on an invitation from Linson placed back in winter, asking her to come up and check out the preschool.
Jenner said she’s always known Linson to be a dedicated and leading innovator, so she happily accepted the offer to come and see something on the leading edge of modern education.
State senator praises legislators’ work
LAGRANGE — Indiana’s economy fared better overall in 2020 than most people expected, state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, told a crowd gathered Thursday for lunch at the American Legion Post in LaGrange.
Because of those good economic numbers, as well as the influx of federal stimulus dollars into the state coffers, Glick said state legislators had one of the most productive sessions she’s ever seen in her more than a decade in Indianapolis.
Glick, represents District 13, including all of LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties and western DeKalb County. She praised the civility of the Indiana Statehouse, where she said 92% of the bills that became law this year passed with broad bipartisan support.
Glick said after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shut down, most people in government were expecting the state to be strapped for capital this year. That didn’t happen, she explained. She touted a funding increase the state made in the new budget for K-12 education.
Balloons Aloft plans limited activities
ANGOLA — A pared back Angola Balloons Aloft will return in 2021, though some of the usual offerings will remain on the sidelines due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s event featured limited public contact, but the competition was held.
While changes may still be made leading up to the event, Angola Balloons Aloft has released its schedule for the July 9-10 event at Angola High School.
Northeast Indiana’s premier hot air balloon competition kicks off Friday, July 9, with an abbreviated media flight at 7 a.m. About 10 balloons will fly over Angola, wind and weather permitting.
“The media flight is a way for us to generate some excitement for the weekend and let people know the balloons are in town,” said event director Tim Crooks.
The weekend-long event won’t have as many activities, but there will still be lots of fun for people of all ages, Crooks said.
Roundabout could move for historic house
ANGOLA — The Orton Farmstead property at 1025 N. C.R. 200W that was slated for demolition for a roundabout project might not meet that fate, as it was discovered the home could be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks said the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology made the determination recently that the house is eligible for listing on the National Register.
Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks said initially, the historic property and archaeology report by DLZ Engineering determined no historic properties would be affected by the project.
“Additional photos and information were submitted to the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, who then advised DLZ the property would be eligible for National Register listing,” Parcell said in an email. “Based on that determination, we … have requested as a reasonable accommodation that the proposed roundabout be shifted east and/or south as necessary to avoid adverse impact to this National Register-eligible property.”
Steuben COVID-19 stats among state’s worst
INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County remains one of Indiana’s hardest hit by COVID-19 recently, but other parts of the four-county area showed improvement in last week’s statewide ratings.
Steuben County continues to report some of the worst indicators in the state, posting the second-highest positivity rate among Indiana’s 92 counties again, while also showing the fourth-highest number of cases per capita.
That earned the northeast corner county another orange rating for high spread of the virus, its fourth consecutive week at that level.
LaGrange County saw marked improvements across both metrics to push it back down to a yellow rating.
Noble and DeKalb counties both remained yellow for moderate spread, although both are closer to achieving blue ratings for low spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.