ANGOLA — Charles “Chuck” Bowman, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County technology technician, was recognized for receiving the Certified Education Technology Leader certification.
Bowman was recognized during the MSD Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
“The CETL program is the only accredited practice-based certification program available to education technology leaders that bridges technical knowledge, understanding of the educational environment, leadership and vision, and the management of technology and support resources needed to integrate technology across the curriculum to advance student outcomes,” said information from the certification body.
Only 700 education technology leaders exist currently in the world. The CETL certification must be maintained just as teachers do with continuous learning.
In other business, safety protocols were discussed by Angola High School Assistant Principal and District School Safety Specialist Nancy Irwin. Topics brought up included both physical and mental safety of students.
Iwrin explained how a recent dryer fire at the Angola High School occurred without injury due to the monthly practice of fire safety drills.
Irwin said she was “incredibly proud,” of how efficiently students evacuated during the fire.
The board also approved the approval of the purchase of two new school buses for MSD Steuben County.
Curriculum Director Schauna Relue received permission from the board to apply for the Build Learn Grow Stabilization Grant for MSD’s early education program.
