Storm dumps 9-10 inches of snow over most of the area
Snowfall was pretty consistent across northeast Indiana during the event that spanned Wednesday and Thursday.
Snowfall totals ranged from just more than 10 inches in Steuben County to a low of about 8 inches in other locals, including Noble County.
Otherwise, it’s fairly safe to say the event brought around 9 inches across the area.
Fort Wayne and South Bend recorded record amounts of rainfall and snow in the event that dates to Tuesday when temperatures were spring like.
“You wouldn’t tell we were going to get upward of a foot of snow after it was up in the 50s,” said Hannah Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, North Webster.
Fort Wayne first set a new record for rainfall with 0.78 inches on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 0.42 inches set in 1973. On Wednesday, the maximum snowfall record was set with 4.4 inches, topping the 3.3-inch mark set in 1934.
In South Bend, the totals were much greater. There was record rain of 0.74 inches, breaking the old mark of 0.7 inches from 1908. That was followed by 11.2 inches of snow on Wednesday, besting the 1908 mark of 8.0 inches.
The ranges of snowfall predicted by the National Weather Service were pretty much in keeping with data provided by spotters, Carpenter said.
Motorists largely avoid crashes during storm
Area motorists cut law enforcement — plus snow plow drivers and other emergency responders — some slack when it came to travel during this week’s two-day snow event.
Area sheriff’s departments reported few — comparatively — problems with crashes and slide-offs.
It’s a good thing for the community in general, according to sheriffs.
If police have to respond to a traffic crash or even a slide-off that leaves a vehicle partially in the roadway, there is a — pardon the pun — a snowball effect.
Not only is an officer’s time taken up, but if the fire department is required, those firefighters aren’t immediately available to respond to a life-threatening emergency. In certain circumstances, the county highway department might have to be called to clear a path for fire trucks or a wrecker.
“It tasks our resources,” Steuben County Sheriff RJ Robinson said.
“It spreads everybody thin,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “You’re going to slow those resources down.”
“They do put people at risk,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II said.
The good news is that for the most part, drivers heeded traffic advisories and warnings and have stayed off the road.
Murals brighten Angola library walls
ANGOLA — Waterloo resident Amy Buchs has left her artistic touch in multiple places around the northeast Indiana area.
Her latest work is now featured permanently at Carnegie Public Library — directly on the wall in fact.
Since December, Buchs has been working on two murals in the lower and upper levels of the recently renovated library. The lower-level mural, which she finished mid-January, is a blast of light, vibrant colors that features translucent marbles.
“It just suited itself for that area because it has depth,” Buchs said. “In a hallway, it gives depth, and it’s bright. It was fun to paint because you could be freeform-ish.”
The main level mural features featuring a child gazing in wonder at a book and butterflies.
Buchs is completing the new mural with fellow local artist Janelle Slone, a former student when Buchs taught at Angola High School.
“We are really able to critique it out really well, and that’s important. To get a partner to do honest, productive critiques with, that’s really a big part of it. I really appreciate the way she can do that so well.
“People just ask me to do stuff, and it’s fun,” Buchs said.
New business announced; to build across from sports park
AUBURN — The excitement for Auburn Sports Group’s sports park continues to grow within the community, after the announcement of the sale of the former Auburn Auction park on Jan. 24.
Rod Sinn, president of operations and co-owner of ASG, and Tim Ehlerding, vice president, customer solutions at FCI Construction, outlined plans for the proposed Auburn Sports Group’s athletic complex on the former Auburn Auction Park property south of Auburn.
Sinn said Iron Society Strength and Fitness will build a 30,000-square-foot facility on the south side of C.R. 11-A, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 square feet in the future. The gym will be used for strength training, cardio and as an athletic training facility.
Brett Ratcliffe was introduced as director of baseball for ASG.
The project got started some 16 months ago when Joe and Terri Fisher approached Sinn, telling him they were interested in purchasing the auction park for a youth sports complex. Fast forward to today and the vision is closer to reality.
The auction park was purchased for $7.25 million. Ehlerding said there will be an additional $115 to $120 million in investment as the park is developed.
Construction on the property is set to begin in the coming weeks with hopes of hosting a national basketball tournament at the facility in August.
The sports park will feature 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the main “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and additional 7-on-7 football fields. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and amenities, a walking path, a splash pad — which will be open to the community — and parking for 2,000 cars.
The south side of C.R. 11-A will feature a wide variety of development including four hotels, which Sinn said the group has commitments from, but no official announcement yet. It will also feature restaurants and a wide variety of other businesses.
Ligonier Police receive K9 vest
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Police Department will be receiving a special gift to help protect its police dog.
The department announced they will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest for its K-9, Rocko, donated to them by non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc., who provides equipment like protective vests for police dogs across the country.
Rocko’s vest was sponsored by Kimberly Shader of Orlando, Florida, and will embroider the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” on it. The vest is expected to arrive at the department within 8-10 weeks.
The vest is designed to protect police dogs from both gunshots and sharp objects like knives.
Patrol Sergeant Brandon Stout said the department has had Rocko for about a year and a half and that they want him to have the same protection as its officers do.
“When the K-9 enters a situation with its handler, we know he has protection now,” he said.
“We believe our dog should be protected when on duty,” he said.
