Seven people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Tige R. Fennessee, 45, of the 500 block of South Liberty Street, South Bend, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Haley D. Fitch, 30, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Brandy S. Imse, 23, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jeffery W. Levitz, 43, of the 8000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at S.R. 327 and C.R. 300N on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jason T. Loy, 37, of the 200 block of Cross Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Gregory A. Speed, 46, of the 300 block of North Madison Avenue, Los Angeles, California, arrested on West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Jerry L. Thompson, 55, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
