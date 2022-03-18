ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has approved a shoreline alteration permit for the Casey's Landing condominium project at Crooked Lake.
The approval notice was provided to Randy Strebig of Strebig Construction on Thursday afternoon.
People who have mounted a challenge to the 10-unit project at the site of the former Casey's Cove Marina have 18 days to appeal the decision, which would be heard by the National Resources Commission, the DNR's governing body.
The permit becomes effective on April 4 and is good through March 16, 2024, unless an appeal is successful.
The permit allows construction of a new, glacial stone seawall to be constructed along 280-feet of the shoreline. On the southern portion of the property, a 2,500-square foot area will be excavated and become open water. An existing channel, which had been used by the marina for launching boats and is on the north end of the property, will be filled.
Shoreline alteration permits are typically handled administratively by the DNR’s Division of Water unless at least 25 people petition for a hearing, which was the case with the Crooked Lake application. A hearing was held on Feb. 2 at Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park.
An email has been sent to Margy Rockwood, Dublin, Ohio, to inquire about whether an appeal of the permit will be filed. Rockwood has filed a suit seeking judicial review of the November Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals decision that allowed the condo project to move forward.
The BZA granted Crown Point LLC a special exception to build the complex on land zoned business and lake residential that used to be the home of Casey’s Cove, which has moved to Orland Road and is operating in a new building.
During presentations before the BZA last fall, Strebig said the shoreline work would dress up the property and improve the shoreline. It would eliminate piers and a metal seawall that was rusting out.
During the February hearing, there were some who voiced opinions that the work would harm the environment for wildlife and plant life at the lake.
Crown Point is a local partnership made up of Strebig, Mark Pontecorvo and Chuck Walker. Crown Point is the neighborhood name of the development. New lane numbering that came in to being in the early 1990s somewhat erased the many old lake neighborhood names that, in some instances, dated to the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Crown Point is now Lane 345 Crooked Lake.
