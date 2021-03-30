ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals denied a variance request Monday from a Fox Lake property owner who sought to build a 1,500-square-foot freestanding outbuilding, following significant public opposition to the man’s request.
The applicant and owner of 555 Lane 130, Fox Lake, Robert Kessler, had requested two variances from Angola’s development standards in order to erect a storage building on four adjoining lots he owns directly behind his home. Kessler’s property falls within the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, meaning he has to comply with its building code.
Complicating matters, Kessler’s home, lies within the Fox Lake Historic District, although his four lots south of his home do not. But his proximity to the historic community and his desire to build a structure 600 square-feet in excess of development standards became a contentious issue during the nearly two-hour public hearing on his case.
Kessler, a former paint contractor, told the Board Monday that he wanted to build a structure to house his truck, paints and tools. It currently costs him $300 per month to keep some of his equipment in storage in Auburn, he said.
“I’m 68, I want to retire,” Kessler said. “I’ve got lots of tools, I want a bay for my truck to work on it during the winter.”
“I want them inside if possible.”
But Kessler’s proposal drew opposition from many fellow Fox Lake property owners. More than a dozen lake-area residents showed up to the public hearing to voice their opposition to Kessler’s variance request, expressing concerns about the size of the building and its intended use, as well as the aesthetic and environmental impact it could have on the historic community.
Located in Pleasant Township, Fox Lake is a national historic district. The Fox Lake resort community was developed specifically for African Americans in the 1930s, at a time when they were not welcomed in many traditionally white resort communities. As such, it features many small lake cottages, some around a century old.
With a planned height of 18 feet, and situated on naturally elevated property, Kessler’s proposed outbuilding would be an “atrocity” and “blight” on the neighborhood, said some of his Fox Lake neighbors who spoke at the public hearing.
When questioned about his project, Kessler told the Board that the structure he planned to build would be a stick building, not a pole barn, and it would have a vinyl exterior. He also disclosed that it would have a wrap-around porch that was not included in the dimensions he submitted with his application.
Angola’s Director of Economic Development and Planning Vivian Likes read into the record more than a dozen emails and letters the city received about the application, which took more than half an hour to go through. Most were in opposition to Kessler’s plans.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, numerous individuals took the podium to implore the Board to deny Kessler his requested variances.
“One of the sad things about all this is that the Kesslers are part of the Fox Lake family, they joined us just a few years ago, so it’s hard to come up here and discuss this,” said Stuart Hawkins, vice president of the Fox Lake Property Owner’s Association. “However, we’re across the street from Mr. Kessler’s property, and to build a structure that would loom up like that behind his house is not something that we’d like to see and isn’t something that belongs in a historic district anywhere.”
At one point, at Like’s suggestion, several individuals who had already addressed the board stepped outside so others could enter the building and get a chance to speak.
After nearly an hour and a half of testimony, the Board conducted its fact-finding process for both variance requests, voting on each separately.
The Board was unanimous in voting to deny Kessler’s requested variance from the development standards’ size requirements, saying a building of the proposed size would clearly have an adverse impact on neighboring property values.
However, the Board did approve Kessler’s request to build an outbuilding on the four lots he owns behind his house, which needed a variance because the building would have crossed over interior property lines, provided it is 900 square feet or less in accordance with the code.
