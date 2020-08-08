ANGOLA — Contractors for the Indiana Department of Transportation will close a portion of S.R. 827 between North Wayne Street and Williams Street — locally, Harcourt Road — on or after Monday, for bridge improvement work.
The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks. Construction work is weather depending.
During the closure, the official state highway detour will follow S.R. 127 and S.R. 120.
