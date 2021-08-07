Olde York Church cancels Sunday concert
The Olde York Church at 8470 E. 300N, Fremont, will not be having a concert on Sunday.
The church regularly holds concerts on the second Sunday of the month, but it has canceled this Sunday’s concert due to a new schedule that will be starting soon.
Regular service will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m.
