ANGOLA — Muralist Justin Suarez expects to be done with Angola’s mural for Make It Your Own Mural Fest by Sunday.
The mural, located on the front wall at Hurricane Speedshop, 900 N. Wayne St., is one of 11 that will be completed for the mural fest throughout Northeast Indiana.
“Steuben County is the first in the 11-county region to have our mural done,” said Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director June Julien. “Steuben County really is a crown jewel.”
A reception and artist meet-and-greet was held Thursday at the mural site, with social distancing and face mask guidelines in place for all in attendance.
There was music by Jim Weber and Erica Schwartz, ice cream from Scoops Ice Cream, meal boxes from Monument Pizza Pub and the opportunity to socialize and talk with Suarez, East Nassau, New York, about his work and how he got into pubic art.
Suarez is one of several artists who will be creating pieces of artwork over the 11 days in the 11-counties that make up the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
Artists selected were nationally or internationally recognized, and Suarez has artwork in several states including Michigan, Texas, Nevada, Illinois, Maryland, California and his home-state of New York. He has had work exhibited all over the world including in places like Canada, Mexico and Australia.
Angola’s mural makes his first time spent in Indiana.
“I started at age 17 doing graffiti,” Suarez said. “Over a long time I found that painting pictures on walls appealed a lot more to people than painting a name.”
That journey, he said, has led him to painting a lot of public art in a lot of places. He also does commercial art when commissioned to do so, but public art is his passion.
Painting in places like Angola that don’t yet have a lot of mural art are some of the most special for Suarez.
“It’s the raw excitement people get from mural art,” he said.
When he applied to be an artist for the mural festival, he received a packet of information with ideas he could use for inspiration and direction for the mural he needed to design to submit.
He saw Loon Lake on a map plus the sunset and hot air balloons and knew what he was going to create to tie them all together.
The mural is a large loon in a sunset over the lake with balloons in the background.
Suarez said he has an affinity for wildlife, especially birds. He volunteers at a sanctuary for birds of prey in New York where most of the animals he works with are injured in some way, with many having injuries caused by humans.
“That work gives new meaning to painting wildlife,” he said.
He hopes that his mural, the first of its kind in the Angola area, will open doors for other muralists and artists to come and have a piece of their artwork call Steuben County home.
Kate Virag, vice president of marketing and strategic communications with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership said the really cool thing about Mural Fest is the opportunity and ability to highlight artists and the communities their work is in.
“We put together and will release a mural trail map to highlight all 11 northeast Indiana communities,” she said.
Virag said when the committee saw the design Suarez wanted to create, they knew it was a perfect fit for the area.
The goal of each mural is to improve quality of place and incite experiential interaction.
In addition to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, project partners include the Angola Mayor’s Arts Council, Downtown Angola Coalition and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
Arts United, Fort Wayne, is also a partner and visionary on the Make It Your Own Mural Festival.
More information about Suarez can be found on his website, aerosolkingdom.com.
More on the mural festival can be found on the website for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, neindiana.com.
