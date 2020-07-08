A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset ranked LaGrange and Steuben counties as the places in Indiana where residents receive the most value for what they pay in property taxes.
In the overall category, LaGrange County ranked fifth in the state and Steuben ranked 10th.
The study measured the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. From there, the study analyzed the quality of public schools within the county. Finally, it measured how much value properties in the county have gained throughout a five-year period.
In the home value growth category, Steuben County ranked sixth in the state and when it came to lowest average property tax, LaGrange was seventh and Steuben was ninth in the state.
"Our study aims to find the places in the United States where people are getting the most value for their property tax dollars. To do this, we looked at property taxes paid, school rankings and the change in property values over a five-year period," said information from SmartAsset.
The company used the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax collected for each county.
As a way to measure the quality of schools, SmartAsset analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every school district in the country. It then created an average score for each district by looking at the scores for every school in that district, weighting it to account for the number of students in each school. Within each state, SmartAsset assigned every county a score between 1 and 10 (with 10 being the best) based on the average scores of the districts in each county.
Then, Smart Asset calculated the change in property tax value in each county over a five-year period. Places where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes, and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community.
Lastly, a property tax index was calculated based on the above criteria. Counties with the highest scores were those where property tax dollars are going the furthest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.