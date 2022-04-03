Central Noble boys denied in state title bid
INDIANAPOLIS — That’s not how Central Noble wanted this game to go.
The Cougars never led in Saturdays Class 2A boys basketball state final, smothered by a Providence team that out-shot, out-defended and out-rebounded Central Noble from the tip off to the final horn.
The Pioneers were 62-49 winners. Central Noble returned to Albion as state runners-up, with a final record of 28-3.
The game was never close as the Pioneers were hot from the get-go, shooting the lights out in the first quarter and stifling Central Noble on defense. By the end of the first quarter, the Cougars trailed 25-9.
Every attempt to battle back was checked and the answered. The Cougars got the deficit down into single digits a few times, but Providence always responded, ballooning the lead out to as many as 21 midway in the final period.
Central Noble’s offense never clicked as the Pioneers suffocated them on the defensive end and kept senior guard and leading scorer Connor Essegian bottled up all game. Combined with Providence dominating the Cougars on the boards — despite being the smaller team — and forcing numerous turnovers, Central Noble couldn’t find a way to break through.
Sign thieves strike in DeKalb County
AUBURN — Sign bandits are hitting the county hard, as the DeKalb County Highway Department has seen a rash of signs come up missing in the past month.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the problem isn’t a new one, but local thieves have ramped up the intensity of incidents.
Parker told the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday that during the last heavy rain event a couple of weeks ago, his department had to replace 18 signs that were stolen.
The stolen signs not only cost the county highway department time and money, they also pose a danger to motorists.
“Besides the cost to the county, they are potentially putting someone’s life in danger,” Parker said.
Each aluminum sign costs the county around $70, plus the cost of the wood stands they are placed on. Parker estimated he has at least $80 in each sign. With the 20 high water signs stolen in the last month, the county has spent at least $1,600 to replace them.
In other instances, street signs and stop signs have been reported missing. The county has started to use anti-theft nuts and bolts.
Angola couple sues Fort Wayne club for neglience
FORT WAYNE — An Angola couple are suing a Fort Wayne club, alleging negligent and reckless acts that resulted in a rear-end crash in DeKalb County that caused them serious injuries.
Kimberly Waltz and Sanford Waltz, of Lane 280AD, Crooked Lake, filed their lawsuit against B&S of Fort Wayne, doing business as Showgirl I, in Allen Superior Court on Monday, alleging negligence under the Indiana Dram Shop Act.
According to their complaint, they allege that on March 27, 2021, at about 12:12 a.m., Nathaniel Wopshall, an intoxicated driver who had been served “a substantial amount of alcohol” at Showgirl I, located at 2910 Goshen Road, caused a high-speed rear-end collision on I-69 around mile marker 324, resulting in serious injuries to the Waltzes.
After the crash, Wopshall, of the 400 block of Prairie Lane, Fremont, was arrested. Police officers noted a portable breath test conducted at the scene showed Wopshall had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.135%, the lawsuit stated.
Wopshall faces multiple charges in DeKalb Superior Court II, including causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, a Level 5 felony as well as misdemeanor charges. A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 23-25.
Lake James murder trial pushed back
ANGOLA — Court dates for the man accused of killing Lake James resident Wilma Ball in June 2021 have been moved until this summer and fall because reports due in Steuben Circuit Court for a hearing on Monday were not complete.
Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, allegedly murdered Wilma Ball, 82, of Lake James, on June 22 or 23. He is also facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
Hoover’s court-appointed attorney, Benjamin Nordmann, told Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat that he has not received reports related to Hoover’s mental health and was granted a continuance.
In October 2021, Nordmann filed a motion for notice of affirmative defense of insanity or mental illness, which Wheat granted. That triggered a necessary mental evaluation of Hoover.
Under Indiana law, the psychological evaluations must be done by at least two experts. Hoover was to be evaluated to assess his ability to assist in his own defense and his sanity.
Because not all of the information was available to be presented to Wheat for an insanity determination, Hoover’s final pretrial conference has been pushed back to Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. His trial is now Sept. 12-16. Hoover was to stand trial starting April 8. This is the second time his trial date has been changed.
If Hoover is found incompetent or insane, commitment proceedings could begin to house Hoover in a secure state hospital. If Hoover is determined to be competent, the case will proceed as is typical for a criminal case.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, though court records list his address as being in Anderson.
If found guilty on the murder charge, he could face 45-65 years in prison. In addition, a Level 1 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
If Hoover is found guilty on all counts and is sentenced to the maximum time in prison, he is looking at potentially 137 1/2 years behind bars.
DeKalb County shuts down ORV ordinance for now
AUBURN — An ordinance that would allow off-road vehicles (ORVs) on county roads has been put on hold for a couple of weeks.
After approval on first reading at the March 21 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, the issue was met with questions for and against the ordinance during a public hearing on Monday.
With Commissioner Todd Sanderson out of town and unable to vote on the issue, Commissioners William Hartman and Mike Watson decided to table the matter in an effort to have further discussion on the issue.
Of those who spoke for and against, all were relatively in favor of the ordinance; they were just looking for a few minor tweaks.
The discussion began with comments from Brent Shull, a DeKalb County resident and Hamilton Town Manager, who questioned the DeKalb County registration fee and the leniency in allowing dirt bikes and other straddle vehicles, such as four-wheelers and three-wheelers.
The town of Hamilton has had an ORV and golf cart ordinance in place for the past 15 years. Shull also worked with Steuben County to develop its ORV ordinance, which has been in effect since September.
Others, like Ken Lockwood and Wayne Smith, were for the ordinance. They just questioned stipulations being put on local farmers who would have to potentially permit their vehicles used solely for farm work.
The county’s ordinance states ORVs must have a 200 cubic centimeter engine to travel on county roads.
The proposed ordinance would limit the operation of ORVs on C.R. 35, 427 and 11A from C.R. 427 to C.R. 56 and continuing to C.R. 56 to S.R. 205. Residents living along those roadways would be permitted to operate their ORV to the closest county road.
Operators must follow all traffic regulations and must not operate the vehicles at a high rate of speed or on private property without consent of the land owners. The ORVs must also be insured and registered with the state and county.
The county’s registration is a two-year registration costing $50. Violation of any law will carry a $100 fee for the first offense and an additional $100 for each offense up to $500.
Angola man to serve four years on arson charge
ANGOLA — An Angola man will end up serving 4 years in prison for an arson he committed in September.
Timothy Ralph Foulk, 61, pleaded guilty to setting fire to a car and camper owned by the son of his significant other at a residence in the 1700 block of West C.R. 120N on Sept. 20, 2021.
After entering into a plea agreement with the state, Foulk was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with 4 years to be served and 36 months on probation. He was also ordered by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat to pay restitution of $3,869 to the victim.
On Sept. 20, neighbors called authorities after they saw the trailer burning on the property where Foulk lived with his significant other.
One of the neighbors told police she saw Foulk walk out of the garage of the home carrying a red gas can then noticed the fire, court records said.
Another neighbor said he had taken Foulk to an Angola tavern then picked him up and returned him to his house. Police said they believed Foulk was intoxicated when they interviewed him after the fire, court records said.
When police told Foulk about what the neighbor said, he refuted it, claiming he actually was carrying a purple bucket with water, trying to put the fire out.
During the course of police questioning him, Foulk changed his story a number of times, court records said.
