FREMONT — With its certificate of deposit from Farmers State Bank recently reaching maturity at $56,000, the Fremont Public Library Board of Trustees has agreed to renew and extend it for 11 months instead of the four months it has done in the past.
“We’re really not moving the money, we’re just renewing it for longer,” board Treasurer Harold Arndt said during the board’s monthly meeting last week.
Despite high inflation on consumer products across the United States, “researching rates I’ve found that actually half of the bank rates have fallen. With Farmers State Bank, we are getting the best rate we can,” he added.
Arndt further reported that the Library’s Friends of the Library Book Sale, held between Aug. 2-7, recorded the second-highest earnings since the Friends sale began.
“We made the second-most ever for the (Friends of the Library) since we’ve been doing the book sale, $1,841,” said Arndt.
The library’s director, Gary Green, said leftover books were then donated to Better World Books.
“They provide books to those that may not have access to books otherwise, mainly third world countries,” he said. “We’ve been holding onto them for the last two years because you have to have a minimum number of boxes and now we have enough so that’s where those books went.”
The library’s director, Gary Green, told the board he received quotes from area businesses on the purchase of a generator and the use of geothermal power after power outages affected many residents across Steuben County from severe storms over the last month.
“This is not a short-term thing we are doing,” Green said. “We are just gathering information right now because it’s worth investigating. Public buildings like this are frequently seen as potential shelters in the event of a disaster and that is something we can take into consideration.”
With an influx in card registration, Green said he also received a quote for the purchase of new library cards.
“We are finally running out of library cards,” he said. “The quote is reasonable, about $800 and we can design them ourselves.”
Green reported high attendance in most of the library’s clubs over the last few months.
“We are coming back alive which feels good,” he said. “You are starting to see kids come over after school and everyone is being very respectful. Some wear masks, some don’t but everyone is being respectful of others.”
The next board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at 1004 W. Toledo St., with a public hearing held first in the library’s common room.
