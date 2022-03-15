ANGOLA — Looking back at one’s past will undoubtedly result in mixed feelings.
Wondering if you made the right choices or if you took all the right chances can result in uncertain feelings.
What if returning to any time from our past was possible?
The question was recently put to residents of Cameron Woods, “If you could go back to any age, what would it be and why?”
The Cameron Woods residents’ responses, which were posted to social media, were revealing.
Vern Stang said he would go back to the age of 19 because this was when he asked his wife Phyllis to marry him.
Phyllis Strang, also a Cameron Woods resident, said she would return to school aged because back then she did not know so much.
Vern and Phyllis started V&P Printing in Fremont in 1979. They ran the printing company together for over 40 years until retirement.
Mac McEntarfer, a former pastor and father to local attorney Jim McEntarfer said he’d go back to his 30s, because this was when he graduated from seminary.
Most of the Cameron Woods residents’ responses were humorous.
Doris Aurelio formerly of Jimmerson Lake said she’d go back to her 40s because that was when her husband left.
Married residents Ed and Harriet Beuder each had a different age they would return to as well.
Ed said he would go back to his 50s because this was when he was able to retire, but Harriet said she would return 20 years sooner to the age of 32 because this was when she had their children.
Wendell Schaeffer, now 94 years old, said he would return all the way back to the age of 17, when he was in high school, just before he joined the Air Force.
All in all, the residents seemed to enjoy the opportunity to reminisce about their past lives; however, the most common answer from the residents like JoAnn Waltenberger was they did not wish to go back to any age or time.
