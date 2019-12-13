FREMONT — Picture it.
It’s July 1996. You’re a 22-year-old guy in Atlanta with a couple of friends enjoying the last hurrah before entering the real world after college.
And it’s the Olympics. You have tickets to see the Dream Team play with your friends, Randy DeCleene and Pat Hastings.
The last thing you expect to happen is an act of domestic terrorism.
But, for Fremont Middle School history teacher and Trine Unviersity adjunct professor Drew Kuespert, that is exactly what happened on the night of July 27, 1996.
Kuespert sat outside the entrance to Centennial Olympic Park as a bomb exploded less than 100 yards from him. The memories are vivid as a movie “Richard Jewell” opened in movie theaters across the country on Friday.
Getting to Atlanta
Getting tickets to a Dream Team game was a huge opportunity, one Kuespert didn’t want to miss.
“Ticket applications were available about 18 months before, so I put it out there to try and get some,” he said. “I ordered four for a Dream Team game.”
He bought the tickets, which were sold in a lottery-like system. He paid up front and if he wasn’t one of the people that scored tickets, he got his money back.
“I found out I got them and said great, time to find some friends,” he said.
He got a hold of DeCleene and Hastings and the three got in the car, heading to Atlanta.
Arriving a few days before the game, they decided to make the most of what could be their last gathering together before going out into the world.
“We wanted to make it fun,” Kuespert said. “We did a mock news set at CNN, wandered the sights, all that.”
On the evening of July 26, they decided to go take in the activities and music in Centennial Olympic Park. Just before midnight, Hastings and DeCleene decided they wanted to go do something else.
“I wanted to stay at the park and keep listening to the music,” Kuespert said.
So he did. The other two went off, knowing the designated rendezvous point and a meeting time for later.
Kuespert said the walkway in and out of the park was underneath a two-story scaffolding-style stage that held the band. The look of that stage area is a memory he’s never lost.
“I was outside the park sitting on the sidewalk and it was around 1:15 a.m.,” he said. “At 1:30 a.m. we were going to meet there anyway to head to the car.”
The explosion
Just minutes after he sat down on the sidewalk, a massive explosion happened but he wasn’t sure then just what it was.
“But it was really, really close,” he said. “It was so loud my ears were ringing like crazy and it totally picked me up two or three inches off the sidewalk.”
Kuespert said he was sitting there, listening to the music and at the exact moment the explosion hit, the music cut out which led him to think maybe there was an electrical issue that took out a transformer.
“It never dawned on me that it was anything else,” he said.
It was dead-silent for what felt like an eternity, he said, though it was probably less than 10 seconds before all of a sudden thousands of people came running out the entrance to the park, screaming and yelling.
“It was surreal,” he said. “I’m thinking then ‘oh my gosh the transformer must have caught fire or something’ and I was debating should I run or not.”
As he stepped toward the crowd to go into the park to check it out, he overheard someone running past talking to a friend and using the word “bomb.”
Fear sets in
Then it hit him.
“Randy and Pat were supposed to meet me and I started thinking what if they were caught in there,” he said. “I was still trying to come to terms with what was happening.”
At that point, he started searching the general area, looking for his friends.
As the crowd thinned out, the only sound was that of police sirens wailing. There had to be 1,000 police cars, he said, from all over, converging on the park.
He found a nearby phone bank and started looking to see if maybe his friends were there, calling home to reassure family they were safe.
“Of course all the phones were occupied,” he said. “But they weren’t there.”
Dazed and in shock, Kuespert wandered, scanning each anguished face to see if he could find his friends.
He checked an earlier rendezvous point, but no luck so he started making the 20-minute walk back to the car, hoping they’d be sitting in the car with it running so all he’d have to do is jump in the back and they would leave.
The car was empty.
“Now I’m really panicking,” he said. “I’m thinking where are they, are they in the park in a pool of blood?”
He decided then, walking back to the park, he had to go in. He knew he might see gory sights, but he had to go look for his friends.
When he was maybe 50-100 yards from the car, he heard a familiar voice shout his name. It was Randy and Pat.
Reunited
“I collapsed into a heap,” Kuespert said. “I asked where they’d been.”
It turns out, they’d been on the opposite side of everything, starting to walk back to meet up with Kuespert. Once the explosion happened, they got cut off and couldn’t get back.
“They were thinking the same things about me,” he said. “We still really had no clue what happened.”
Back to the phone bank, around an hour after the explosion, Kuespert said he called his mom and woke her up to tell her he was OK.
She freaked out, he said, but he assured her they were fine.
He then called his father who had been awake, watching television coverage of the happenings.
“He was excited to hear from me,” Kuespert said. “He’d been watching T.V. and you could hear the relief in his voice.”
His friends made calls home, too, and one was even asked if they’d be coming home.
“I said ‘hell no,’” Kuespert said. “We’re not letting a bomber or a terrorist attack ruin our good time.”
They got back to Hastings’s family, whom they were staying with, before 5 a.m. and said they’d see what happened because, at that time, it was unknown if the games would even continue.
The 9 a.m. news, he said, gave them their answer.
The games go on
A few things would have to be rearranged to keep the games going, but the news said they were not going to stop the Olympics.
“We enjoyed our last days at the games,” he said. “We really had a good time.”
The entrance to the park, he said, was cordoned off.
“It was hard to believe I was caught up in the middle of this national tragedy,” he said.
Life after July 1996
A month after the bombing, Kuespert had his first day student teaching at Goshen Middle School. He was hired in and spent the next three years there before coming to Fremont in 1999.
“I don’t think much about this anymore,” he said. “But when anniversaries like the 10, 15 years hit, I did and with the Richard Jewell movie coming out, I thought it was interesting with him as a security guard, because I probably walked by him.”
Ten years or so ago, Kuespert said he and his family went to Florida and they stopped by the park on the way home.
“There had been a lot of work done over the years and so it looked much different from its Olympic days,” he said. “However, I could still make out where things were when the scaffolding was up and I estimated I was about 80 yards away from the bombing.”
He called it harrowing, in retrospect, to see how close he’d been to such a vile act.
Richard Jewell and Eric Rudolph
Kuespert said while Jewell was accused and the media ran with the accusation, he is actually responsible for saving a lot of lives.
Only one person died in the bombing, though more than 100 were injured.
“It was actually Eric Rudolph who wanted to get his point across about being anti-abortion,” Kuespert said.
When he was arrested in 2005, Rudolph admitted his justification for the bombings was political. According to Wikipedia, Rudolph wanted to confound, anger and embarrass the Washington government in the eyes of the world for its abominable sanctioning of abortion on demand.
“It’s fascinating in so many aspects,” said Kuespert. “They really destroyed Jewell’s life when he should have been hailed a hero. When he was found innocent, the media never apologized.”
He called the entire experience traumatic, though he said he can’t even begin to imagine what Jewell went through.
“I really want to see the movie and how things worked out, because I just don’t know,” he said.
He said he feels the Centennial Olympic Bombing brought a conscience to people that made them realize the government needs to do something to protect its people.
“People always ask where were you for things like JFK or 9/11,” he said. “I can tell you exactly where I was in 1996.”
